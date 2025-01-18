Gophers cheer team crowned national champions for first time in program history
The University of Minnesota's cheer team was crowned national champions for the first time in their 126-year program history on Friday night.
At Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) Nationals this weekend, Minnesota earned first place in the Small Coed Division IA - Game Day category. Cheer is not a NCAA-sanctioned sport, but the Gophers competed against other Division I programs across the country.
This year's event took place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. University of South Florida won the Division IA - Game Day category, but the Gophers are champions in Small Coed Game Day. There are nine different categories in which teams can win a national championship.
According to the University of Minnesota website, the Gophers team consists of 31 athletes along with Goldy Gopher.