SI

College Football National Championship Odds: Ohio State Favored After Win vs. Texas

Iain MacMillan

Ohio State is now the betting favorite to win the 2025 CFB National Championship.
Ohio State is now the betting favorite to win the 2025 CFB National Championship. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

UNC vs. TCU will wrap up Week 1 of the college football season on Monday night, but we're largely through the first big week of action, and we've already seen a shakeup in the odds to win the National Championship.

The No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns hit the road to face the defending champions, No. 3 Ohio State, and it was the Buckeyes who came out on top, winning by a final score of 14-7. As a result, the defending champions have leapfrogged the Longhorns and are now the betting favorites to win back-to-back National Championships.

Let's take a look at the latest list of odds.

College Football National Championship Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • Ohio State +550
  • Georgia +600
  • Penn State +600
  • Texas +750
  • LSU +1100
  • Oregon +1200
  • Alabama +1700
  • Clemson +1700
  • Notre Dame +1800
  • Miami (FL) +2700
  • Texas A&M +3000
  • Michigan +3300
  • Florida +3300
  • Ole Miss +3500
  • Auburn +4000
  • Oklahoma +4000
  • USC +5500
  • Tennessee +7500
  • Louisville +7500
  • Utah +10000
  • SMU +10000
  • South Carolina +10000

Miami and Auburn Take Biggest Leap After Week 1

It's still the usual suspects at the top of the odds board after the opening week, but there are some teams that have taken a significant step in the right direction.

Miami was a home underdog against Notre Dame on Sunday night, but an impressive performance against the Fighting Irish led to a Hurricanes win. The victory caused their National Championship odds to jump from +3900 to +2700 as of Monday. All eyes are now looking toward their September 20 matchup against the Florida Gators. Whichever team comes out of that game on top will be considered a top contender to make the College Football Playoff.

Auburn also saw its odds jump significantly after Week 1, moving from +5500 to +4000 after defeating Baylor on the road by a score of 38-24. The Tigers are looking to re-establish themselves as contenders in the SEC, and this Week 1 win was a step in that direction. They now look ahead to a gauntlet they have to endure from Week 4 to Week 7 when they have to face Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Georgia, all in a four-week span.

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting