College Football National Championship Odds: Ohio State Favored After Win vs. Texas
UNC vs. TCU will wrap up Week 1 of the college football season on Monday night, but we're largely through the first big week of action, and we've already seen a shakeup in the odds to win the National Championship.
The No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns hit the road to face the defending champions, No. 3 Ohio State, and it was the Buckeyes who came out on top, winning by a final score of 14-7. As a result, the defending champions have leapfrogged the Longhorns and are now the betting favorites to win back-to-back National Championships.
Let's take a look at the latest list of odds.
College Football National Championship Odds
- Ohio State +550
- Georgia +600
- Penn State +600
- Texas +750
- LSU +1100
- Oregon +1200
- Alabama +1700
- Clemson +1700
- Notre Dame +1800
- Miami (FL) +2700
- Texas A&M +3000
- Michigan +3300
- Florida +3300
- Ole Miss +3500
- Auburn +4000
- Oklahoma +4000
- USC +5500
- Tennessee +7500
- Louisville +7500
- Utah +10000
- SMU +10000
- South Carolina +10000
Miami and Auburn Take Biggest Leap After Week 1
It's still the usual suspects at the top of the odds board after the opening week, but there are some teams that have taken a significant step in the right direction.
Miami was a home underdog against Notre Dame on Sunday night, but an impressive performance against the Fighting Irish led to a Hurricanes win. The victory caused their National Championship odds to jump from +3900 to +2700 as of Monday. All eyes are now looking toward their September 20 matchup against the Florida Gators. Whichever team comes out of that game on top will be considered a top contender to make the College Football Playoff.
Auburn also saw its odds jump significantly after Week 1, moving from +5500 to +4000 after defeating Baylor on the road by a score of 38-24. The Tigers are looking to re-establish themselves as contenders in the SEC, and this Week 1 win was a step in that direction. They now look ahead to a gauntlet they have to endure from Week 4 to Week 7 when they have to face Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Georgia, all in a four-week span.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.