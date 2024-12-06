Gophers' Darius Taylor, Koi Perich say they'll return in 2025
In today's era of college football, NIL rules all and the transfer portal is always looming. But Gophers stars Darius Taylor and Koi Perich aren't "going anywhere," they announced on social media on Friday.
These aren't exactly official announcements that they won't transfer, but it sounds like two of Minnesota's best players will return to the Gophers in 2025. That used to be the automatic assumption, but this era of college football is essentially yearly free agency for all players.
Taylor and Perich have both partnered with Roy, which is an app that provides a platform for fans to directly support players with financial contributions. Roy describes itself as an "innovative athlete NIL marketplace that allows fans to support collegiate athletes and teams."
Basically, fans can fund players' Roy campaigns, and then receive exclusive video content providing updates on their college journey. If the player transfers, the contributions are refunded.
Taylor is headed into his junior season. Ahead of Minnesota's bowl game, he's run for 873 yards and 9 touchdowns this year, adding 333 yards and 2 touchdowns as a receiver. The Michigan native has eight career 100-yard rushing performances and is expected to remain the Gophers' No. 1 running back in 2025. That'll be big for an offense with a major question mark at quarterback.
Perich is coming off a first team All-Big Ten season as a true freshman. He led the Big Ten with five interceptions during the regular season despite not earning a full-time role on defense until Week 6. The top in-state recruit in last year's class, Perich is already a star and appears to have a very bright future. He'll enter next season as Minnesota's biggest name and best player on defense.
