Gophers' Koi Perich named first team All-Big Ten as true freshman
Gophers safety Koi Perich has been selected by both coaches and media as a first team All-Big Ten selection in his true freshman season.
Perich led the conference with five interceptions this season. He also had 42 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, and a forced fumble during an incredible debut campaign in college football.
Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg was a first-team selection by the coaches but not the media, who voted him to the second team. The coaches also voted DB Justin Walley to the second team. Offensively, LT Aireontae Ersery was a unanimous first-team pick and the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year.
A four-star recruit out of Esko, MN, Perich was a top-75 recruit in the nation and the No. 1 player in the state. It was a big win for P.J. Fleck when he chose Minnesota over Ohio State and other major offers. And all Perich did in his freshman season was live up to the hype.
Five games into the season, Perich had played just 35 defensive snaps. He then played 48 in a breakout game against USC in Week 6 and never looked back. Four of his five interceptions came in a three-game stretch against USC, UCLA, and Maryland, and Perich was a full-time defensive player over the final seven games of the regular season. Pro Football Focus gave him an elite 86.7 grade across his 380 total snaps, making him one of the highest-graded freshmen in the country.
Perich also returned 19 punts and 15 kickoffs. He was named a second-team all-conference pick by the media as a return specialist.
One of the big keys for the Gophers this offseason will be keeping Perich around. In this era of college football, where transfers and NIL are so prevalent, Fleck will try to do whatever he can to convince the young star to stay in his home state for another two or three years.