Gophers defense falters in shootout loss to Northwestern at Wrigley Field
The Gophers finally found some offensive success on the road, but the defense couldn't get off the field, which led to a 38-35 loss against Northwestern at Wrigley Field. They're now 0-5 on the road this season.
Minnesota entered Saturday with seven scoreless first quarters in its first 10 games of the season. It added one more, as Northwestern quickly jumped out to a 10-0 lead. Things were trending in the wrong direction before Koi Perich finally broke a 93-yard kick return, and the game was flipped on its head.
The Gophers had five first-quarter yards before Darius Taylor cut Northwestern's lead to 10-7. Their defensive issues persisted throughout the entire game. They were able to hold the Wildcats to a field goal before Drake Lindsey drove down the field and found Javon Tracy for the first of three touchdowns. They closed the first half with a beautiful two-minute drill and Tracy's second touchdown gave Minnesota a 21-13 lead heading into the locker room.
Minnesota started the second half with the football and a three-and-out drive, before a muffed punt set up Lindsey to find Tracy for his third touchdown of the day. The Gophers took a commanding 28-13 lead with 12:43 to go in the third quarter.
Northwestern QB Preston Stone had success against Minnesota's makeshift secondary without John Nestor all game. He led the Wildcats on back-to-back touchdown drives to even the game at 28 heading into the fourth quarter.
Things continued to go back and forth, but the Gophers' defense forced only one Northwestern punt on eight drives. The Wildcats led 525 to 323 in total yards, and Minnesota's secondary seriously struggled with consistent tackling and simple coverage. Stone finished 25 of 30 for 305 yards and two touchdowns.
The Gophers had a chance to force overtime, but Brady Denaburg missed a 40-yard field goal as time expired. He missed both his attempts on the day from 48 and 40 yards, and Northwestern escaped with a 38-35 win.
Lindsey finished the day 20 of 30 for 264 yards and four touchdowns. The Gophers' offense had one of their better performances of the season, but the defense couldn't come up with a stop.
Now 6-5, the Gophers will wrap up the regular season next week against rival Wisconsin at Huntington Bank Stadium. They will be going for their fourth win over the Badgers in the last five seasons.