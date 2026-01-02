Minnesota lands former Liberty, North Carolina QB as first transfer portal commit

Liberty transfer quarterback Michael Merdinger became the first portal commitment for the Gophers on Friday, according to a report from On3's Pete Nakos.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Merdinger began his college career at North Carolina. He was a three-star prospect in the class of 2024, hailing from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He chose the Tar Heels over notable top offers from Minnesota, Georgia Tech and Appalachian State.

Merdinger appeared in one game as a true freshman, going 9 of 12 for 86 yards and one touchdown in the team's bowl game against UConn. He opted to enter the transfer portal and he signed with Liberty. He lost the starting QB battle against Ethan Vasko, but he still completed 21 of 41 passes for 350 yards and two total touchdowns in five games.

He will now have three years of eligibility left. With four-star freshman Jackson Kollock entering the transfer portal and Emmett Morehead graduating, Merdinger will likely compete with Max Shikenjanski and Dylan Wittke for the backup role behind Drake Lindsey. Neither Shikenjanski nor Wittke has officially revealed their plans for the 2026 season, so Merdinger gives them an intriguing talent behind Lindsey.

Merdinger is likely the first of many transfer portal additions for the Gophers this offseason. More than 20 players from last year's team have already entered the portal, so there will be plenty of roster spots availible for Minnesota to upgrade its roster. The portal officially opened on Jan. 2, and it will remain open unil Jan. 16. That is just the window for players to enter, there will be commitments well beyond that date.

