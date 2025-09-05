Gophers favored to beat Northwestern State by more than six touchdowns
The Gophers have opened as 43.5-point favorites for their Week 2 matchup against Northwestern State, according to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Northwestern State broke a 20-game losing streak in Week 1 with a win over Alcorn State, which was its first since 2022. The Demons have struggled in the Southland Conference as of late, and a 43.5-point spread indicates a stark difference in talent compared to the Gophers' roster.
In their two most recent matchups against Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) programs, the Gophers were a 37.5-point favorite against Western Illinois in 2022 and a 23.5-point favorite last season against Rhode Island. They comfortably won both games.
The Gophers were favored by 36.5 in the 2022 season opener against New Mexico State, and they were favored by 30.5 in their stunning upset loss to Bowling Green in 2021. Minnesota, being favored by 43.5 points, is one of the biggest point spreads in program history, and the largest since P.J. Fleck became the program's head coach in 2017.
Saturday's game against Northwestern State will kick-off at 11 a.m. CT and it will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
