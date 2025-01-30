Gophers football recruiting target Roman Voss picks up another Big Ten offer
Gophers football recruiting target Roman Voss, the top-ranked recruit in Minnesota's 2026 class, is quickly becoming a hot commodity. Most recently, Voss picked up yet another Big Ten scholarship offer from UCLA on Wednesday.
Voss, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound four-star athlete, plays quarterback and safety at Jackson County High School in Jackson, Minn. He led an unbeaten Jackson County Central to the state tournament, but an ankle injury in the quarterfinals ended his season prematurely. Still, his Huskies went on to win the Class 2A state title and complete an undefeated season.
The Gophers are looking to continue a trend of keeping the best talent at home under coach P.J. Fleck. If the U can keep Voss in state, that'll make four out of the last five years the top-ranked recruit in the state committed to the Gophers. In 2022, top recruit Trey Bixby committed to the U; Koi Perich did so in 2024; and Emmanuel Karmo did the same in 2025. Jaxon Howard, the top-ranked recruit in 2023, committed to LSU out of high school but has since transferred to the U.
Minnesota will have plenty of competition recruiting Voss, however, who's ranked as the No. 13 athlete and the No. 171 prospect nationally in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports. In addition to offers from UCLA and the Gophers, Voss has also already received offers from Auburn, California, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami and Wisconsin.
There's certainly more offers to come for the state's top-ranked recruit.