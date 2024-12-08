Gophers headed to Duke's Mayo Bowl to face Virginia Tech
The Golden Gophers will play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
The Mayo Bowl, held annually at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., will be played Jan. 3, 2025. The game between Minnesota and Virginia Tech will featured on ESPN at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Minnesota went 7-5 in the regular season while Virginia Tech finished 6-6.
The only common opponent this season was Rutgers. The Gophers lost 26-19 at Rutgers and Virginia Tech fell 26-23 at home to Rutgers.
Minnesota is 5-0 under head coach P.J. Fleck in bowl games.
2023: 30-24 over Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl
2022: 28-20 over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl
2021: 18-6 over West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
2019: 31-24 over Auburn in the Outback Bowl
2018: 34-10 over Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl
The Mayo Bowl always features a team from the Alantic Coast Conference and in even-numbered years a Big Ten team is selected. In odd-numbered years, the opponent for the ACC team comes from the Southeastern Conference (SEC).