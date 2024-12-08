All Gophers

Gophers headed to Duke's Mayo Bowl to face Virginia Tech

Minnesota is 5-0 in bowl games since P.J. Fleck was named head coach in 2017.

Joe Nelson

Nov 30, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; The Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates with the Commonwealth Cup after beating Virginia Cavaliers at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Golden Gophers will play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

The Mayo Bowl, held annually at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., will be played Jan. 3, 2025. The game between Minnesota and Virginia Tech will featured on ESPN at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Minnesota went 7-5 in the regular season while Virginia Tech finished 6-6.

The only common opponent this season was Rutgers. The Gophers lost 26-19 at Rutgers and Virginia Tech fell 26-23 at home to Rutgers.

Minnesota is 5-0 under head coach P.J. Fleck in bowl games.

2023: 30-24 over Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl

2022: 28-20 over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl

2021: 18-6 over West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

2019: 31-24 over Auburn in the Outback Bowl

2018: 34-10 over Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl

The Mayo Bowl always features a team from the Alantic Coast Conference and in even-numbered years a Big Ten team is selected. In odd-numbered years, the opponent for the ACC team comes from the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

