Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck reportedly linked to SEC head coaching opening
Not even a month after Arkansas fired head coach Sam Pittman, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck's name has been connected to the Razorbacks' vacancy.
How serious is the alleged interest? It's unclear, but On3's Pete Nakos says Fleck is a name to watch.
"One sitting Power Four head coach to know in this search is Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck," writes Nakos. "The former Western Michigan head coach is 63–41 in nine seasons with the Golden Gophers, winning five bowl games. His name was previously tied to the past UCLA coaching search."
While Nakos mentioned former Arkansas quarterback Rhett Lashless as a name "multiple" Arkansas donors want as the next head coach, there are also others, including interim head coach Bobby Petrino. Nakos also named Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield and SMU head coach Alex Golesh.
What makes Fleck's name even more interesting is that Gophers redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey is from Arkansas. That's where he was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year after leading his team to a high school state championship two years ago.
Lindsey has said publicly that he grew up rooting for the Razorbacks, but his home state program didn't show interest in him until it was too late.
Can you imagine how devastating a double whammy like losing Fleck and Lindsey to Arkansas would be for the University of Minnesota? For now, you don't have to. But if the rumors get hotter, it could blossom into a serious storyline.
Earlier this year, the Board of Regents at the University of Minnesota approved a reworked contract that has Fleck signed with the Gophers through 2030. According to the contract, Fleck's base salary is $6 million, in addition to retention bonuses between $1 million and $1.6 million annually through 2030.
Pittman signed his contract with Arkansas in 2022, and he was being paid a $5 million base salary.
If Fleck decides to leave Minnesota for a different coaching job or broadcasting gig, he will owe the University of Minnesota a termination fee. Here's what his contract says he would in such a scenario between now and 2030.
- $5.5 million in 2025
- $4.5 million in 2026
- $3 million in 2027
- $2 million in 2028
- $1 million in 2029
- $0 in 2030
Fleck being linked to a coaching vacancy is nothing new, but this one carries some extra weight because of the Lindsey connection to Arkansas. For now, Fleck and Lindsey are tasked with leaving Iowa with the Floyd of Rosedale trophy on Saturday.