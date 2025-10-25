Gophers humiliated with 31-point halftime deficit against Iowa
Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Gophers in the first half of Saturday's game against Iowa.
The Hawkeyes opened with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, and then Minnesota's offense went three and out on the next drive. After forcing the Hawkeyes to settle for a field goal, Drake Lindsey threw the first pick-six of his college career, and the Gophers were down 17-0 with just under three minutes left in the first quarter.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Things began to seriously snowball. Iowa went on a five-play, 45-yard scoring drive to open the second quarter, extending the lead to 24-0. It continued to get worse after Iowa returned Minnesota's punt on the next drive 50 yards to the house. It was 31-0 with 11:23 to go in the second quarter.
Star Gophers running back Darius Taylor played only one snap in the first half. He was seen walking around the sideline without his helmet, and Minnesota's offense could've badly used him. They didn't get their a single first down until midway through the second quarter.
The game felt over before it really even started. The Hawkeyes always present a unique test, and it looked like P.J. Fleck was a brand-new football team. It's Fleck's ninth season with the program, and it's hard to find a more surprising first-half result during his tenure.
Iowa out-gained Minnesota 186 total yards to 44. The Gophers had -9 rushing yards as a team, and they averaged only two yards per play. Fleck entered Saturday's game 1-7 against Iowa since he arrived in Minnesota. He has figured out how to beat Wisconsin, but Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes have bullied Fleck's Gophers and Saturday's first half might've been the biggest beatdown his team has ever suffered.