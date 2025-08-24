Gophers in the NFL: Preseason highlights and final roster battles
Preseason NFL football is officially in the rearview, which means it's time for rosters to be cut down to 53 players. Let's look at how every former Gophers standout performance in preseason Week 3, and their outlooks heading into cut week.
Esezi Otomewo, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Panthers)
- 18 snaps, 83.9 PFF grade
- 3 total tackles, 2 TFLs
Kyler Baugh, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Panthers)
- 9 snaps, 71.1 PFF grade
- 1 total tackle, 1 sack
Jack Henderson, DB, Carolina Panthers (@ Steelers)
- 23 snaps, 66.8 PFF grade
- 1 total tackle
Jack Gibbens, LB, New England Patriots (vs. Giants)
- 21 snaps, 60.7 PFF grade
- 3 total tackles, 1 sack
Max Brosmer, QB, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Titans)
- 36 snaps, 73.2 PFF grade
- 15/23, 161 yards, 1 TD
- 2 carries, 5 yards
Jordan Howden, S, New Orleans Saints (@ Broncos)
- 6 total tackles
- PFF grade pending
Daniel Jackson, WR, Houston Texans (vs. Lions)
- 1 receptions, 3 yards, 1 TD
- PFF grade pending
Nick Kallerup, TE, Seattle Seahawks (@ Packers)
- 1 receptions, 13 yards
- PFF grade pending
Tyler Cooper, OL, Green Bay Packers (vs. Seahawks)
- PFF grade pending
Danny Striggow, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars (@ Dolphins)
- 3 total tackles, 1 sack
- PFF grade pending
Ethan Robinson, CB, Miami Dolphins (vs. Jaguars)
- 1 total tackle
- PFF grade pending
Cody Lindenberg, LB, Las Vegas Raiders (@ Cardinals)
- 7 total tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFLs
- PFF grade pending
Jah Joyner, DE, Las Vegas Raiders (@ Cardinals)
- PFF grade pending
DNP - coach's decision/injury
- Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens (coach's decision)
- Tyler Nubin, S, Giants (coach's decision)
- John Michael Schmitz, OL, Giants (coach's decision)
- Tyler Johnson, WR, Jets (coach's decision)
- Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Cowboys (injury)
- Terell Smith, CB, Bears (injury)
- Daniel Faalele, OL, Ravens (coach's decision)
- Justin Walley, CB, Colts (injury)
- Blake Cashman, LB, Vikings (coach's decision)
- Aireontae Ersery, OT, Texans (coach's decision)
- Boye Mafe, DE, Seahawks (coach's decision)
- Ko Kieft, TE, Buccaneers (coach's decision)
- Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Buccaneers (coach's decision)
- Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Chargers (coach's decision)
- Eric Murray, DB, Jaguars (coach's decision)
53-man locks/*injury
- Tyler Nubin (Giants)
- John Michael Schmitz (Giants)
- Rashod Bateman (Ravens)
- Blake Cashman (Vikings)
- Antoine Winfield Jr. (Buccaneers)
- Airenontae Ersery (Texans)
- Boye Mafe (Seahawks)
- Ko Kieft (Buccaneers)
- Jordan Howden (Saints)
- Daniel Faalele (Ravens)
- Eric Murray (Jaguars)
- *Brevyn Spann-Ford (Cowboys)
- *Justin Walley (Colts)
- *Terrel Smith (Bears)
Trending in the right direction
- Tyler Johnson (Jets)
- Max Brosmer (Vikings)
- Benjamin St-Juste (Chargers)
- Jack Gibbens (Patriots)
- Danny Striggow (Jaguars)
- Cody Lindenberg (Raiders)
Practice squad/cut candidates
- Daniel Jackson (Texans)
- Esezi Otomewo (Steelers)
- Kyler Baugh (Steelers)
- Jack Henderson (Panthers)
- Nick Kallerup (Seahawks)
- Tyler Cooper (Packers)
- Jah Joyner (Raiders)
- Ethan Robinson (Dolphins)