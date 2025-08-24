All Gophers

Gophers in the NFL: Preseason highlights and final roster battles

Preseason football is officially in the rearview, and it's time to cut rosters down to 53 players.

Tony Liebert

Houston Texans wide receiver Daniel Jackson (85) makes a catch for a touchdown against Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 23, 2025.
Houston Texans wide receiver Daniel Jackson (85) makes a catch for a touchdown against Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 23, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Preseason NFL football is officially in the rearview, which means it's time for rosters to be cut down to 53 players. Let's look at how every former Gophers standout performance in preseason Week 3, and their outlooks heading into cut week.

Esezi Otomewo, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Panthers)

  • 18 snaps, 83.9 PFF grade
  • 3 total tackles, 2 TFLs
Imagn Image
Aug 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; DPittsburgh Steelers defensive end Esezi Otomewo (72) during pregame warmups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Kyler Baugh, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Panthers)

  • 9 snaps, 71.1 PFF grade
  • 1 total tackle, 1 sack

Jack Henderson, DB, Carolina Panthers (@ Steelers)

  • 23 snaps, 66.8 PFF grade
  • 1 total tackle

Jack Gibbens, LB, New England Patriots (vs. Giants)

  • 21 snaps, 60.7 PFF grade
  • 3 total tackles, 1 sack

Max Brosmer, QB, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Titans)

  • 36 snaps, 73.2 PFF grade
  • 15/23, 161 yards, 1 TD
  • 2 carries, 5 yards

Jordan Howden, S, New Orleans Saints (@ Broncos)

  • 6 total tackles
  • PFF grade pending

Daniel Jackson, WR, Houston Texans (vs. Lions)

  • 1 receptions, 3 yards, 1 TD
  • PFF grade pending

Nick Kallerup, TE, Seattle Seahawks (@ Packers)

  • 1 receptions, 13 yards
  • PFF grade pending

Tyler Cooper, OL, Green Bay Packers (vs. Seahawks)

  • PFF grade pending

Danny Striggow, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars (@ Dolphins)

  • 3 total tackles, 1 sack
  • PFF grade pending

Ethan Robinson, CB, Miami Dolphins (vs. Jaguars)

  • 1 total tackle
  • PFF grade pending

Cody Lindenberg, LB, Las Vegas Raiders (@ Cardinals)

  • 7 total tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFLs
  • PFF grade pending
Imagn Image
Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota linebacker Cody Lindenberg (LB14) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jah Joyner, DE, Las Vegas Raiders (@ Cardinals)

  • PFF grade pending

DNP - coach's decision/injury

  • Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens (coach's decision)
  • Tyler Nubin, S, Giants (coach's decision)
  • John Michael Schmitz, OL, Giants (coach's decision)
  • Tyler Johnson, WR, Jets (coach's decision)
  • Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Cowboys (injury)
  • Terell Smith, CB, Bears (injury)
  • Daniel Faalele, OL, Ravens (coach's decision)
  • Justin Walley, CB, Colts (injury)
  • Blake Cashman, LB, Vikings (coach's decision)
  • Aireontae Ersery, OT, Texans (coach's decision)
  • Boye Mafe, DE, Seahawks (coach's decision)
  • Ko Kieft, TE, Buccaneers (coach's decision)
  • Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Buccaneers (coach's decision)
  • Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Chargers (coach's decision)
  • Eric Murray, DB, Jaguars (coach's decision)

53-man locks/*injury

  • Tyler Nubin (Giants)
  • John Michael Schmitz (Giants)
  • Rashod Bateman (Ravens)
  • Blake Cashman (Vikings)
  • Antoine Winfield Jr. (Buccaneers)
  • Airenontae Ersery (Texans)
  • Boye Mafe (Seahawks)
  • Ko Kieft (Buccaneers)
  • Jordan Howden (Saints)
  • Daniel Faalele (Ravens)
  • Eric Murray (Jaguars)
  • *Brevyn Spann-Ford (Cowboys)
  • *Justin Walley (Colts)
  • *Terrel Smith (Bears)

Trending in the right direction

  • Tyler Johnson (Jets)
  • Max Brosmer (Vikings)
  • Benjamin St-Juste (Chargers)
  • Jack Gibbens (Patriots)
  • Danny Striggow (Jaguars)
  • Cody Lindenberg (Raiders)

Practice squad/cut candidates

  • Daniel Jackson (Texans)
  • Esezi Otomewo (Steelers)
  • Kyler Baugh (Steelers)
  • Jack Henderson (Panthers)
  • Nick Kallerup (Seahawks)
  • Tyler Cooper (Packers)
  • Jah Joyner (Raiders)
  • Ethan Robinson (Dolphins)

Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

