Bengals vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1
We'll get our first look at the defending Super Bowl Champions when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason.
With that being said, the story of the game isn't the defending champions; it's the Bengals, who have announced that the majority of their starters, including quarterback Joe Burrow, will be playing "several series" in this game.
As a result, the Bengals' odds in this game have moved significantly. They opened as 1.5-point underdogs but now sit at 6.5-point favorites, a move of eight total points.
Let's take a look at the latest odds, including my best bet, for this preseason showdown.
Bengals vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bengals -6.5 (-110)
- Eagles +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bengals -250
- Eagles +210
Total
- OVER 38.5 (-105)
- UNDER 38.5 (-115)
Bengals vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Bengals Record: 0-0
- Eagles Record: 0-0
Bengals vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- Bengals' head coach Zac Taylor is 3-12 straight up and against the spread in the preseason
- Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni is 3-7-2 straight up and 4-7-1 against the spread in the preseason
Bengals vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
If you're thinking of betting on the Bengals because Joe Burrow and other starters are set to play in this game, think again. Now that the news is old enough that the line has moved eight points, the value on the Bengals is gone. If you could've got in on the Bengals after the news broke but before the odds moved, that would've been the time to jump on them.
Now, zigging while everyone else zags is likely the smart move to make. Remember, Zac Taylor didn't specify how many series the starters will play in this game, but he did hint it wouldn't be a significant amount of time, pointing out their Week 2 game against the Commanders as when they'll play the most:
"We don't have this charted as the biggest play time for our guys," Taylor said. "We really picked Washington to be a little more than that. So, again, another thing I hate to put in stone. A couple of series, several series, several series is what we'll give those starters."
Is a couple of series by Burrow and the other starters enough to make them 6.5-point favorites for an entire game of action? I certainly don't think so. I'll take the points with the Eagles and bank on them being able to weather the early storm.
Pick: Eagles +6.5 (-110) via FanDuel
