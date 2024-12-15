Gophers land another transfer portal RB in Washington's Cameron Davis
The Gophers have reloaded the depth of their running back room via the transfer portal on Sunday. After previously landing a commitment from electric Marshall RB A.J. Turner earlier in the day, they've now added Washington RB Cameron Davis as well.
Davis spent six years at Washington, so he's a graduate transfer who will be using his seventh and final year of eligibility at Minnesota in 2025. Originally a four-star recruit out of Upland, CA in the class of 2019, he redshirted as a freshman, got the extra COVID year, and missed the entire 2023 season due to a torn ACL.
Across parts of five seasons, Davis ran 253 times for 1,093 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Huskies. He also caught 52 passes for 434 yards, so he could be a candidate to play on third downs. His best season by far came in 2022, when he had 659 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns. Davis was voted a team captain for Washington in 2024.
With star Darius Taylor coming back and two veterans coming in from the portal, this could be an excellent Gophers running back room next season. Turner and Davis will help replace 2024 backup Marcus Major and reserves Jaren Mangham, Jordan Nubin, and Sieh Bangura, who are all either graduating or transferring out of the program.
Other Minnesota transfer portal commitments
— Zach Pyron, QB, Georgia Tech
— Drew Biber, TE, Purdue
— Steven Curtis, DE, Illinois State
— Jaylen Bowden, CB, NC Central
— A.J. Turner, RB, Marshall
— Brady Denaburg, K, Syracuse
