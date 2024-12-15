Gophers land commitment from Marshall transfer running back A.J. Turner
Marshall transfer running back A.J. Turner became the third player to verbally commit to the Gophers on Sunday. Turner chose Minnesota over North Carolina and newly hired head coach Bill Belichick.
Listed at 6-foot, 195 pounds, Turner had 864 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 2024. He led all of FBS with 8.3 yards per carry. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with Minnesota.
The Gophers are losing running backs Marcus Major and Jaren Mangham to graduation and Jordan Nubin and Sieh Bangura to the transfer portal. With star sophomore Darius Taylor set to return, they desperately needed a veteran backup.
I would argue that Turner is an upgrade of Major from last season. Coming from Oklahoma, Major wound up being an ideal No. 2 option behind Taylor, but Turner will bring a different skill set. He had eight catches for 68 yards and two touchdowns through the air, so he can continue the improved passing attack out of the backfield. He's a big play waiting to happen and will add another dynamic to Minnesota's offense in 2025.
Other transfer portal commitments
- Zach Pyron, QB, Georgia Tech
- Drew Biber, TE, Purdue
- Steven Curtis, DE, Illinois State
- Jaylen Bowden, CB, NC Central
