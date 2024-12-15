Gophers land commitment from Marshall transfer running back A.J. Turner

BREAKING: Marshall transfer RB A.J. Turner has committed to the #Gophers.



Listed at 6-foot, 195 pounds, he had 864 yards and 6 TDs in 2024 and led the FBS with 8.3 YPC. Minnesota beat out UNC. He will have 2 years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/JZfxoFlJn4 pic.twitter.com/ULy3TsN4li