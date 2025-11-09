Gophers are major underdogs for Friday night test against Oregon
The Gophers face quite the test this week. Not only are they going on the road, where they have yet to win a game this season, they're headed to the Pacific Northwest to take on an Oregon team that's ranked in the top ten and likely headed to the College Football Playoff.
Unsurprisingly, P.J. Fleck's team is considered a major underdog. The Ducks have opened as 22.5-point favorites for Friday night's game against Minnesota at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
It's more or less the same spread the Gophers faced a little over a month ago, when they were 23.5-point underdogs for their trip to Columbus against Ohio State. They lost that game 42-3. Minnesota has also fallen 27-14 to Cal and 41-3 to Iowa on the road this year. The Gophers are 6-0 at home, but 0-3 with a minus-90 point differential in three games away from Huntington Bank Stadium.
Even with a bye week to prepare, that track record doesn't inspire a lot of confidence in Fleck's team prior to their first meeting with Oregon since the Ducks joined the Big Ten last season.
The Gophers last played Oregon in the 2003 Sun Bowl, in which Thomas Tapeh ran for three touchdowns in a 31-30 Minnesota win. The teams also faced off in the 1999 Sun Bowl, which Oregon won. Prior to that, they played in Minneapolis in 1961 and 1975. This will be Minnesota's first-ever game in Eugene and just the fourth all-time meeting between these two programs.
Oregon has been a college football power during the 21st century, with 15 ten-win seasons since 2000. They're coming off a 13-1 campaign in their first year in the Big Ten, with their only loss coming to Ohio State in the CFP quarterfinals. This year's Ducks are 8-1 after surviving a challenge against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. The only loss for Dan Lanning's team so far came against Indiana in mid-October.
Oregon has a high-powered offense, led by likely first-round pick Dante Moore at quarterback. Moore has thrown for over 1,800 yards, with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Ducks have a deep group of skill position weapons. Three running backs have at least 400 rushing yards and four touchdowns this year, and four pass-catchers have at least 299 receiving yards and three TDs. Oregon also has a strong defense, led by linebackers Bryce Boettcher and Teitum Tuioti.
Needless to say, it would be quite the statement upset if Fleck's team is able to go into Eugene on Friday night and emerge with a win. It's an 8:00 p.m. CT game on FOX.
We'll have more preview coverage of Minnesota-Oregon over the course of the week here at Gophers On SI.