Oregon State vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are looking to keep their undefeated start to the 2025 season going on Saturday when they take on the Oregon State Beavers for a rivalry matchup.
It’s been a brutal start to the season for Oregon State, which has lost to California, Fresno State and Texas Tech to start 0-3. The Beavers have only kept one of those games within 10 points in 2025.
Now, Oregon is favored by 35.5 points at home after three straight blowout wins to open the campaign. Dan Lanning’s squad knocked off Northwestern by 20 points in Week 3, and it’s looking to build on that in this Week 4 matchup at home.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this in-state rivalry game.
Oregon State vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oregon State +35.5 (-115)
- Oregon -35.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Oregon State: N/A
- Oregon: N/A
Total
- 57.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Oregon State vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 20
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): TBA
- Oregon State record: 0-3
- Oregon record: 3-0
Oregon State vs. Oregon Key Player to Watch
Dante Moore, Quarterback, Oregon
A Heisman candidate in the 2025 season, Moore has impressed through three games, throwing for 657 yards, seven touchdowns and just one pick.
He has a great matchup on Saturday against an Oregon State defense that is allowing over 277 passing yards and 2.3 passing scores per game this season. Oregon State has allowed at least 34 points to every team it has faced in 2025.
Moore has been the clear leader of an Oregon offense that is averaging over 500 yards per game so far this season.
Oregon State vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
Oregon already has wins by 46, 66 and 20 points in the 2025 season, and now it’s facing an 0-3 Oregon State team that has scored 15 or fewer points in both of its matchups with Power Four opponents.
The Beavers lost by 31 to a ranked Texas Tech team in Week 3, and they’re averaging two turnovers per game – which is going to be a major issue against an opportunistic Oregon team.
The Ducks have forced 1.3 turnovers per game this season, and they’ve scored at least 34 points in all three of their games this season.
While Oregon didn’t win by a ton against Northwestern, Oregon State doesn’t have a good enough defense (allowing over 420 yards per game) to slow down this Oregon attack.
The Ducks should run away with this game at home.
Pick: Oregon -35.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
