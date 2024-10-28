Gophers' Max Brosmer, Koi Perich earn weekly Big Ten awards after Maryland win
Minnesota's Max Brosmer and Koi Perich have earned weekly Big Ten awards for their standout performances in Saturday's blowout win over Maryland. Brosmer was named the conference's offensive player of the week. Perich earned freshman of the week honors.
Brosmer threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns against the Terrapins in his best performance of the season, completing 26 of 33 pass attempts. He's the first Gophers QB to throw for 300+ yards since Athan Kaliakmanis in 2022 and the first to throw at least four TDs since Tanner Morgan in 2019. It's the first offensive player of the week honor for Brosmer and the first for Minnesota since RB Jordan Nubin last October.
Perich recorded his fifth interception of the season against Maryland, which leads the Big Ten and is tied for second-most in the entire country. The 18-year-old true freshman is already tied for the fourth-most INTs in a season in program history with five games (including a projected bowl appearance) left to play. The record is seven, set by Jeff Wright in 1970 and matched by Antoine Winfield Jr. in 2019.
If Perich records an interception next week against Illinois, it would be his fourth consecutive game with one, which would tie the program record set by Sean Lumpkin in 1991. It's the second weekly award for Perich, who was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week just two weeks ago. He's the second Minnesota player to win freshman of the week this season, joining fellow safety Kerry Brown (Week 3).