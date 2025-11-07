Oregon vs. Iowa Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
Despite a loss to Indiana a few weeks back, No. 6 Oregon is still hanging around near the top of the Big Ten, hoping for some way to sneak into the conference championship game or at least a spot in the College Football Playoff.
In Week 11, they hit the road to take on an Iowa Hawkeyes team that is one of the most dangerous unranked teams in the country. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this Saturday's Big Ten matchup.
Oregon vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Oregon -6.5 (-108)
- Iowa +6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Oregon -235
- Iowa +190
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-110)
- UNDER 41.5 (-110)
Oregon vs. Iowa How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
- Game Time: 3:30 pm ET
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Oregon Record: 7-1 (4-1 in Big Ten)
- Iowa Record: 6-2 (4-1 in Big Ten)
Oregon vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 4-2 in Oregon's last six games
- Oregon is 18-2 straight up in its last 20 games
- Oregon has won 10 straight road games
- Iowa is 5-1 ATS in its last six games
- Iowa is 9-1 straight up in its last 10 home games
- Iowa is 1-4-1 ATS in its last six games played as an underdog
Oregon vs. Iowa Key Player to Watch
- Max Llewellyn, DL - Iowa Hawkeyes
Keep an eye on the Iowa Hawkeyes' pass rush, most notably Max Llewellyn, who leads the team in sacks this season with six. If Iowa wants to pull off the upset in this spot, getting in the Oregon backfield and disrupting their pass game is going to be pivotal, which makes Llewellyn an important player for the Hawkeyes on Saturday.
Oregon vs. Iowa Prediction and Pick
This is a tough matchup for the Hawkeyes. Iowa's biggest strength is its stout defense, which can overwhelm most teams they face, but now they have to face an Oregon team that is just as good defensively but with a far better offense. The Ducks' defense ranks seventh in opponent adjusted EPA per play, while Iowa ranks 11th.
Offensively, things aren't even closer. Oregon is 12th in the country in adjusted EPA per play, while Iowa ranks 75th. It also doesn't help matters that Iowa gets the majority of its yards from the running game, and now the Hawkeyes have to face an Oregon team that ranks 34th in opponent rush EPA while allowing just 3.5 yards per carry.
I'll lay the points with the Ducks in this one.
Pick: Oregon -6.5 (-108) via FanDuel
