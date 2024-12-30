Gophers' NIL improvements are 'real' and it has shown in the transfer portal
The transfer portal has technically opened and closed for the 2024 winter window. but the news is far from over. With 14 additions and only 12 departures, it has been a success for the Minnesota Gophers football program.
Why the sudden success? Substantial improvements in Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) money.
Without a system in place to financially compensate players when NIL hit the NCAA in 2021, the Gophers had to play catch-up — and it appears they have caught the pack and started making waves.
"I think that you're starting to see us being able to get a high-quality athlete, retain a high-quality athlete, and a student-athlete that we can," head coach P.J. Fleck told the media on Saturday. "You know, four years ago, when we lose a player and we have nothing, there's nothing you can do about it. You pat them on the back and shoot, you'll drive them there because it's a better opportunity for them, and I don't blame them."
In the first full cycle of NIL life in 2022, the Gophers notably lost star freshman running back Bucky Irving, who transferred to Oregon and has since become a star in the NFL. Fast forward to 2024, it's a much different story.
The Gophers retained two stars this season, running back Darius Taylor and safety Koi Perich, and Minnesota's incoming transfer portal class ranks in the top 15 nationally. The Gophers added at least nine potential starters and they've made significant improvements to the roster.
The long-term changes to the sport are likely just getting started. There is a proposed NCAA settlement that would bring revenue sharing across conferences in July 2025, which has made this offseason a significant one when it comes to spending money.
"The SEC and the Big Ten have major TV contracts that allow that money to be real, allow that money to be there. Our NIL and collective with Dinkytown Athletes, that money's there. It's real. I can't say that for everybody around the country, you know? A lot of stories are coming out from different people, but here at the University of Minnesota, it's real," Fleck said. "I'm really proud of our administration for that, really thankful for that. Thankful for Dinkytown Athletes for making sure that it's all real. And I think that's pretty cool."
The Gophers are far from the class of the Big Ten when it comes to spending, but this offseason is evidence that the U of M has made significant improvements.
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube Channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter, which will enter you into a drawing for the EA College Gameday 25 video game (you choose between PS5 or Xbox).