Gophers-Northwestern preview: Players to know, pivotal matchups and a prediction
Minnesota has its final road game of the season this week against Northwestern at Wrigley Field. The Wildcats have outperformed preseason expectations at 5-5, and they should provide another challenging test for the Gophers. Here's what you need to know.
Why's this game at Wrigley Field?
Northwestern has played the majority of its home games over the last two seasons at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, as it builds a brand new Ryan Field. The elements make it challenging to play football games on the coast of Lake Michigan in November, so this Saturday will be their second of two home games at nearby Wrigley Field.
Northwestern has outperformed preseason expectations
Northwestern had a preseason win total of 3.5 games, which matched Purdue for worst in the Big Ten. The Wildcats hit the over on October 18 and jumped out to a 5-2 start under third-year head coach David Braun. Their three Big Ten wins have come against Penn State, UCLA and Purdue. The other two wins came against Western Illinois and UL Monroe.
The Wildcats have lost three straight games against Nebraska, USC and Michigan. They haven't beaten a single team with a winning record, but they gave the Cornhuskers all they could handle on the road, and the Wolverines needed a last-second field goal to win at Wrigley Field last week.
Keys to the game
There are a lot of similarities between these teams. The Wildcats have far from an explosive offense. Their 171.3 passing yards rank 116th in college football, and their 169.4 rushing yards per game rank 51st. Their run defense ranks 76th with 152.2 yards per game, and Drake Lindsey and Minnesota's passing attack will have another challenge against Northwestern's 31st-ranked unit.
USC's Jayden Maiava and Michigan QB Bryce Underwood were both able to surpass 200 passing yards against the Wildcats, but they allowed fewer than 200 yards through the air in the previous eight games before that. Minnesota will likely need to run the ball consistently on Saturday.
This game will look like old-school Big Ten West football. Northwestern sophomore running back Caleb Komolafe is quietly sixth in the Big Ten in rushing with 757 yards and nine touchdowns. SMU transfer QB Preston Stone has had moments throughout the year that make me think he could make just enough plays to win a game like this.
Prediction
I would be surprised if this game is decided by more than one score. Both Minnesota and Northwestern have performed at a similar level throughout the season. I expect the Gophers to have every chance to win, but it's simply hard to trust a team that has lost all four of their road games by an average of 29.8 points. I think Northwestern makes one extra play to squeak out a win at the friendly confines.