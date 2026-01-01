Gophers RB coach reportedly leaving for Wisconsin after just one season

Gophers running backs coach Jayden Everett is expected to join Wisconsin's coaching staff in the same role, according to a report from 247Sports' Ryan Burns on Thursday.

Nic McKissic-Luke left the post as Minnesota's running backs coach for two seasons last year for the New York Jets' running backs coach job. Everett was hired as his replacement, and he's now off to Wisconsin after only one season in the Twin Cities. The reason behind his decision is unclear.

Everett had an ultra-productive year on the recruiting trail, signing top running backs Ryan Estrada, Ezekiel Bates and Niko Castillo in the 2026 high school class. Estrada is one of the highest-ranked running back recruits to ever sign with Minnesota in the internet era.

Multiple injuries to star running back Darius Taylor caused Minnesota to have an up-and-down season running the football. After highly-touted transfer, A.J. Turner suffered a season-ending injury, and redshirt freshman Fame Ijeboi emerged as a serious difference maker, but he's now expected to enter the transfer portal. Taylor has not revealed his plans for 2026, so Everett's departure is even more notable.

After a shuffle to Minnesota's defensive staff, Everett joins defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter, outside linebackers/nickels coach Kevin Kane and special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky as the fourth coach to leave Minnesota's staff this offseason.

Kenni Burns was Minnesota's running backs coach from 2017 to 2022 before leaving for the Kent State head coaching job. Everett's replacement will now be P.J. Fleck's fourth running backs coach since arriving in the Twin Cities.

Potential candidates

There will be plenty of candidates for Minnesota to look at this offseason, but three former Gophers running backs were running backs coaches at the FBS level in 2025. Donnell Kirkwood Jr. at Washington State, David Cobb at New Mexico State and Mohamed Ibrahim at Kent State. Burns was let go at Kent State before the season, so he'd also be an interesting candidate if he has interest in returning to coaching.

The Gophers have already promoted rush ends coach C.J. Robbins to defensive line coach, and they hired Stanford defensive coordinator Bobby Aprill III as their new rush ends coach. The running backs coaching job is now the second vacant position on the staff, along with the special teams coordinator role. Fleck will have another busy offseason building Minnesota's 2026 coaching staff.

