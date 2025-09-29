Gophers-Ohio State preview: Players to know, pivotal matchups and a prediction
The Gophers are set to face the No. 1-ranked team in the country for the first time since 2006 when they travel to face Ohio State on the road in Week 6. The Buckeyes have not lost a game since their shocking loss to Michigan in last year's regular-season finale. Early betting odds see Minnesota as more than a three-touchdown underdog. Here's what you need to know.
What you need to know about Ohio State
The defending national champion Buckeyes began the season ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press (AP) poll, and then they vaulted up to No. 1 after beating the preseason No. 1 Texas at home in their season opener. They took care of business against Grambling and Ohio at home before an impressive 24-6 win on the road at Washington last week.
- Replaced 15 starters
Highlighted by quarterback Will Howard, wide receiver Emeke Egbuka, running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson and defensive lineman Jack Sawyer, Ohio State had to replace 15 total starters from last year's National Championship-winning team.
Programs like the Buckeyes don't rebuild, they reload. Their biggest additions have been true freshman running back Bo Jackson, Purdue transfer tight end Max Klare and Minnesota transfer offensive tackle Phillip Daniels.
- New offensive and defensive coordinators
Last year's offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly, is now calling plays for the Las Vegas Raiders and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles left for the same role at Penn State. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day promoted from within to replace Kelly, and they elevated longtime wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator. They went out and brought in Matt Patricia as the team's new defensive coordinator. Their defense ranks eighth nationally in total yards per game, and their offense ranks 33rd.
Players to watch
First-year starter Julian Sayin was in the same high school recruiting class as Drake Lindsey, but he was the consensus No. 1 QB in the country, compared to Lindsey, who was No. 56 according to the 247Sports Composite. Sayin is throwing to true sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who's arguably the best football player in the entire country.
Smith is 18th in the country with 396 receiving yards this season, to go along with four touchdowns on 28 receptions. The Gophers' secondary will be tested against the wide receiver on the other side, Carnell Tate, who would likely be the No. 1 option on almost every other team in the country.
It has taken me more than 400 words to mention third-year safety Caleb Downs, who has an argument to be the best defensive player in the country. Senior defensive end Caden Curry has taken the next step with a team-high five sacks and their linebacker duo, Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese, looks like one of the best in the country.
Keys to the game
Minnesota's clearest path to keeping this game close would be making Sayin uncomfortable. Like most quarterbacks, Ohio State's first-year signal has struggled under pressure with a 61.8 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade, compared to 85.8 in a clean pocket. The Buckeyes don't have a true weak spot on their roster, but their offensive line could be where Minnesota looks to find an advantage.
The Gophers rank fifth in the entire country with only 65.5 rushing yards allowed per game. It's easier said than done, but the easiest way to keep this one competitive would be making Ohio State run the football, and slow down Smith, Tate, Sayin and Klare as much as you can.
What I have seen from Minnesota's secondary so far this season makes me think they could struggle to do that. Ohio State fans rarely get to see their team play under the lights, and I think the Gophers could struggle with a young QB in a raucous road environment.
Prediction: Ohio State 41, Minnesota 13
