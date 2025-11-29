All Gophers

Anthony Smith among 26 total Gophers recognized on Senior Day

Minnesota could be losing a ton of production this offseason.

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Anthony Smith (0) celebrates a sack against the Buffalo Bulls during the first half of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Star Gophers pass rusher Anthony Smith is a redshirt junior, but he's one of 26 players who will be recognized during Senior Day festivities this afternoon against Wisconsin.

Full list (26 players)

  • Frank Bierman, TE/FB
  • Devon Williams, LB
  • Derik LeCaptain, LB
  • Le'Meke Brockington, WR
  • Sam Henson, K
  • Jameson Geers, TE
  • Quentin Redding, WR
  • Deven Eastern, DT
  • Darius Green, DB
  • Nate Becker, DL
  • Anthony Smith, DE
  • Jalen Logan-Redding, DL
  • Jai'Onte McMillan, DB
  • Lucas Finnessy, DE
  • Aluma Nkele, OT
  • David Kemp, K
  • Spencer Alvarez, OT
  • Drew Biber, TE
  • Jeff Roberson, LB
  • Emmett Morehead, QB
  • Logan Loya, WR
  • Dylan Ray, OT
  • Marcellus Marshall, OL
  • Brady Denaburg, K
  • Cam Davis, RB
  • Rushawn Lawrence, DL

It's harder to keep track of eligibility in modern college football now more than ever. There have been players who've been recognized on Senior Day, who still come back, and there are players who haven't been recognized, who still declare for the NFL Draft, but opting to get recognized gives us a good look at who might be looking to leave after the season.

Notable seniors who aren't included in the graphic or video include Purdue transfer defensive lineman Mo Omonode, who didn't appear in a single game this season due to a back injury. Redshirt juniors, who don't appear to be getting recognized, include Evan Redding, Cristian Driver , Ashton Beers , Tony Nelson, Joey Gerlach , Rhyland Kelly , Aidan Gousby , Maverick Baranowski and Jack DiSano.

Smith could still opt to return for a fifth season, but this is his first step to declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

