Gophers open as home underdogs in rivalry game against Iowa
Minnesota is fresh off back-to-back shutouts and has allowed just one touchdown through three games but that doesn't mean the money is flowing in on the Gophers to beat the Iowa Hawkeyes when they meet Saturday in Minneapolis.
The Hawkeyes have opened as a 2.5-point favorite to beat the Gophers on their home turf at Huntington Bank Stadium. In reality, it's more evidence that the nation isn't sold on the Gophers.
Minnesota fell 19-17 to North Carolina in its home and season opener before posting back-to-back shutouts against Rhode Island and Nevada. Iowa shut out Illinois State in its season opener before losing 20-19 in a rivalry game at home against Iowa State in Week 2. The Hawkeyes responded with a 38-21 win over Troy on Saturday.
But unlike Minnesota's dominant wins over Rhode Island and Nevada, the Hawkeyes didn't manhandle Troy. It's an interesting factoid considering Troy lost its season opener to the same Nevada team that Minnesota obliterated on Saturday.
In fact, one can't overlook the fact that Troy only trailed 24-21 in the second half despite starting the game with their backup quarterback and finishing the game with their third-string quarterback after backup Matthew Caldwell got hurt.
The Gophers enter Week 4 with the No. 5 defense in the nation, allowing just 186.3 yards per game. Iowa is allowing 267.7 yards per game. Minnesota is also, notably, second in the country with seven interceptions. Only California, with nine, has more.
The battle for the Floyd of Rosedale kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday and will be televised nationally on NBC.