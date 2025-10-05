Embarrassing timeout, cowardly call highlight 5 takeaways from Gophers' beating
Minnesota became the latest victim of No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday night as the Buckeyes dominated en route to a 42-3 victory in Columbus. The Gophers jumped out to a 3-0 lead before getting shut down the rest of the game, all while Julian Sayin and the dynamic wide receiver duo of Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate Jr. did whatever they wanted to do.
If you analyze the game a little deeper than the obvious Buckeye domination, you'll find a handful of interesting nuggets that helped paint the bigger picture.
1. Burning a timeout before the first play
Was it loud inside the stadium? Yes. Was it so loud that the Gophers couldn't get a play off before the play clock expired? No. That's what happened as Minnesota had to burn a timeout before taking the first snap of the game. It set the tone for how overmatched the Gophers were at "The Shoe."
2. Carnell Tate Jr. trips on key third down
Facing a 3rd-and-9 on their first possession of the game, Julian Sayin hit a wide-open Tate for what should've been an easy catch and run for a first down, but Tate tripped on his own feet and came up five yards shy of the first down. The Buckeyes settled for a 53-yard field goal attempt, and Jayden Fielding pulled it wide left. Tate still wound up with seven catches for 163 yards and a touchdown in the first half, but it could've been more.
The point here, however, is that Minnesota was given an early gift, and they failed to take advantage.
3. Gophers immediately pay for 4th-and-1 failure
Down 14-3 with the ball at their 44-yard line, the Gophers decided to go for it on 4th-and-1, and the run play (out of a shotgun formation) failed. Ohio State made the Gophers pay with a 44-yard touchdown strike from Sayin to Tate on the very next play. In the blink of an eye, the Gophers found themselves trailing 21-3.
4. Weak run call on 2nd-and-10 late first half?
Rather than playing to win, the Gophers, while trailing 21-3 with about 90 seconds left in the first half, ran the ball wide with Darius Taylor on 2nd-and-10 for a two-yard loss. Then the Gophers had a delay of game penalty before running the ball on 3rd-and-17, resulting in a punt to end the half.
Why wave the white flag on second down while trailing by 18 points against the No. 1 team in the country? It made zero sense, especially since Ohio State got the ball to start the second half.
Coincidentally, the Gophers ran it on 2nd-and-11 on their first possession of the third quarter. The result was a 1-yard gain followed by an incomplete pass on third down, and then a punt. The Buckeyes scored three plays later for a 28-3 lead.
By the way, Drake Lindsey completed 8-of-10 passes for 65 yards on the opening drive of the game, only to finish the night 15 of 26 for 94 yards. That means he went 7 of 16 for 29 yards the rest of the game.
5. Third-and-no chance
Entering the game, Ohio State's defense faced 3rd-and-4 or longer 35 times and had allowed only three first downs. That trend continued as the Gophers picked up a first down on their first 3rd-and-5 of the game, only to get shut down the rest of the night, finishing 1 of 11 on third downs overall, including 1 of 9 when needing four-plus yards. The nine:
- 3rd-and-5: Slant to Darius Taylor for a 6-yard gain, first down
- 3rd-and-9: Incomplete pass, field goal
- 3rd-and-10: 8-yard pass play, punt
- 3rd-and-8: Incomplete pass, punt
- 3rd-and-10: Lindsey sacked for a 6-yard loss, punt
- 3rd-and-10: Incomplete pass, punt
- 3rd-and-8: Pass for -2 yards, punt
- 3rd-and-11: Pass for 2 yards, 41-yard missed field goal
- 3rd-and-8: Run for 5 yards, punt
For the season, the Buckeyes have allowed a first down when defending 3rd-and-4 yards or longer just four times in 44 opportunities. That's a 9% conversion rate. Good luck winning against a team that dominates key downs at such a high level.