Gophers-Oregon preview: Players to know, pivotal matchups and a prediction
Minnesota had an extra week to prepare for a road trip against a top-10 Oregon team. Early betting odds view the Gophers as more than a three-touchdown underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Ducks are coming off a hard-fought win in Iowa City. Does Minnesota have what it takes to stick around in Eugene?
Minnesota's first game at Autzen Stadium
The Gophers have faced off with the Ducks four times. It happened twice at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, and two other times in Minneapolis, so this Friday's game will be the first at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The timing of the game bodes well for Minnesota's chances. Oregon will have a short week after a three-point win over No. 20 Iowa on the road, while the Gophers had a bye week to prepare for the game.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
The Gophers' woeful road performance
Minnesota is 0-3 on the road this season. Its losses to California, Ohio State and Iowa have come by an average of 30.0 points. Some would argue a road trip cross-country to Autzen Stadium might be the toughest challenge yet. If Minnesota wants any chance to keep Friday's game close, it needs to come out with a drastically different energy than it has had in the first three away games of the season.
Keys to the game
The key to any great upset in college football begins and ends with winning the turnover battle. Minnesota has had five turnovers in its three road games this season and it has forced zero. It's hard to envision the Gophers having any chance on Friday night without forcing Oregon to cough the ball up. It won't be easy, as the Ducks are tied for 21st in turnover margin this season, compared to the Gophers, who are tied for 48th in FBS.
Led by dynamic redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore, Oregon is one of the most talented teams in college football, actually the fifth-most talented, according to the 2025 College Football Team Talent Composite from 247Sports. They have six former five-star recruits and 52 four-stars. In comparison, the Gophers have 15 four-stars and zero five-stars.
It's expected to be in the high 40s with a chance of light rain on Friday night in Eugene, which might lean in the Ducks' favor. They have not thrown the ball well in Big Ten play, but they have the sixth-best rushing attack in college football with 239.7 yards per game, which is the best for any power conference team.
Prediction
I have seen nothing from Minnesota that makes me think that it can be competitive in this game, but I have been wrong before. Oregon can beat you in the trenches, it can out-athlete you on the outside, and the Gophers haven't consistently done either this season.
I could see the Gophers having an opportunity to stick around early, but I expect Oregon's stable of running backs to wear out Minnesota's defense as the night goes on. The Ducks have allowed one quarterback to throw for more than 200 yards this season, and that was Heisman trophy hopeful Fernando Mendoza.
If Darius Taylor returns to the lineup, Minnesota might have enough to put together a touchdown drive, but I don't envision their offense having much success moving the football. I think P.J. Fleck opts for a field goal late to avoid the shutout.
Prediction: Oregon 31, Minnesota 3
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.