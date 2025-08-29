Gophers pull away late to comfortably win season opener over Buffalo
The Gophers dominated Buffalo on the box score, but they needed a late 60-yard touchdown from redshirt freshman wide receiver Jalen Smith to put Buffalo away 23-10.
Drake Lindsey's first career start went about exactly how you thought it would go for a redshirt freshman. Things started slowly, but he led Minnesota to its first scoring drive early in the second quarter, which ended with a nine-yard touchdown to tight end Jameson Geers.
Minnesota's defense held Buffalo to -6 yards in the first quarter, but the momentum switched when a Lindsey ball intended for Geers ricocheted off his foot and the Bulls scooped up an interception. It was returned 54 yards, which set up a 36-yard field goal, which cut the Gophers' lead to 7-3.
Lindsey operated the two-minute drill at a high-level before two unnacaptable plays to end the half, caused the Gophers to settle for a 38-yard field goal, and they carried a 13-3 lead into the half.
Minnesota opened the second half with a strong eight-play, 59-yard drive, but it was once again forced to settle for a field goal. The Bulls answered with a 40-yard touchdown pass, which was their longest offensive play of the game. The Gophers' first defensive mistake of the night gave Buffalo some life.
It looked like the Gophers badly missed wide receivers Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer. Lindsey had an up-and-down night, but a multitude of drops and inconsistent play from the pass catchers often halted any offensive momentum they had. Redshirt freshman Smith had a shaky evening, but a 60-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter broke things open, and Minnesota led 23-10.
The Gophers out-gained Buffalo 443 yards to 151 and dominated the majority of the game. Smith's late touchdown finally gave them a comfortable lead on the scoreboard, and they coasted to a 23-10 win. Lindsey finished 19 of 35 for 290 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Darius Taylor added 30 carries for 141 yards, along with four catches for 36 yards.
Minnesota should have an opportunity to open things up against Northwestern State at home next week, a team who hasn't won a game since 2022.