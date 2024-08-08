Gophers QB Max Brosmer playing chess, staying off social media during fall camp
Barring an injury, Max Bromser is expected to be the first quarterback to start for the Gophers that wasn't recruited by P.J. Fleck out of high school since Demry Croft in 2017.
The New Hampshire transfer will bring a unique personality to the position for Minnesota in 2024. He has emphasized leadership throughout the offseason, bringing more than a dozen skill position teammates to his hometown in Georgia and doing everything he can to get closer with his new team. As he transitions into his new role with the Gophers, Brosmer has been using chess as a way to keep his competitive juices flowing off the football field.
"I've been playing a lot [of chess] during fall camp, it's a good way to kind of get off social media and kind of focus on what's at hand," Brosmer said. "I probably play like 10-15 games a day. When it's online, I have like five minutes, I'll play bullet chess."
The grind of fall camp can be exhausting. Being at the facility all day and all week can take a lot out of college student-athletes, especially during the hottest time of the year. Chess helps Brosmer take his mind off of football.
"The thing I like the best about it is No. 1, the feeling that I'm actually competing against somebody," he said. "Also knowing that it's really beneficial from my end, it kind of takes me out of the moment for a second. If I'm footballed out for a second, let's just play a game of chess and just reset."
Brosmer brings experience and maturity to the quarterback position that the Gophers didn't have a season ago. One of the most prolific quarterbacks at the FCS level last season, he played in 36 games during his time at UNH and threw for 56 touchdowns with just 13 interceptions over the past two seasons.