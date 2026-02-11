Gophers Send Fewest Players to NFL Scouting Combine Since 2018

Defensive tackle Deven Eastern was the lone Gophers player invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine, marking the fewest for the program under P.J. Fleck since zero players were invited to the event after his first season in 2018.

#Gophers invited to NFL combine under PJ Fleck:



2018:

- none



2019:

- Blake Cashman, LB

- Donnell Greene, OL



2020:

- Carter Coughlin, LB

- Antoine Winfield Jr., S

- Tyler Johnson, WR

- Kamal Martin, LB



2021:

- Rashod Bateman, WR

- Benjamin St-Juste, CB



2022:

- Daniel… — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) February 11, 2026

Eastern was officially one of 319 draft prospects officially invited to the scouting combine on Wednesday. After a five-year career at the University of Minnesota, he competed in last month's Senior Bowl event, and the next stop in his pre-draft process will be the combine from February 23 through March 2.

There were more than 60 defensive linemen invited to the event, and it will be a great opportunity for Eastern to show that he deserves to be drafted. It has not yet been disclosed if he will participate in on-field drills or athletic testing. The interviews with NFL personnel are often the most important aspect of the event for draft prospects.

Eastern had his most productive college season as a redshirt senior in 2025. He had 38 total tackles, 5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus (PFF) currently ranks him as the 229th-best prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, which would put him in the seventh round. There are 257 total picks, and he currently projects most likely as a Day 3 pick or undrafted free agent (UDFA), according to most mock drafts.

Gophers' angle

One year after having a program-high six players invited to last year's combine, the Gophers will have their fewest since P.J. Fleck's first full offseason as head coach. Minnesota has pointed out its impressive streak of having players selected in the first or second round of every draft since 2020, but that will likely end this year.

Fleck's run of developing NFL talent has been the most consistent for the program since at least the 1980s. Darius Taylor and Anthony Smith entered the season as their top draft prospects, but they both opted to return to the program for another year of school. They've had a player drafted every year since 2019, and Eastern is the best chance to keep that streak alive this spring.

As much as college football changes, developing NFL talent is still a massive key to recruiting. The Gophers have been able to use that to their advantage, and they will have to prove that this year's draft is simply an anomaly rather than a trend.

