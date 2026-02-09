Is Xion Chapman Worth the Hype As Minnesota's Top Portal Addition?

The Gophers signed 19 players in this year's transfer portal. Florida International (FIU) defensive tackle Xion Chapman is the No. 1-ranked player by both 247Sports and On3. Is he worth the hype? Let's break it down.

Hailing from Allentown, Pennsylvania, Chapman was very under-recruited coming out of Dieruff High School in the 2023 recruiting class. He went the junior college (JUCO) route to local Lackwanna College. After redshirting in 2023, he had 15 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks in nine games in 2024. He made the jump up to the FBS level and joined FIU for the 2025 season.

Chapman proved he belonged at the Division I level with 24 total pressures, 15 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks with the Panthers. He earned a 73.9 defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), and he played 342 total snaps.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, Chapman was the 101st-ranked player in the portal this offseason, according to 247Sports, and the 139th-ranked player, according to On3. He chose to sign with the Gophers over numerous top offers, but most notably Penn State. He'll now have at least two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Outlook with the Gophers

With Deven Eastern, Jalen Logan-Redding, Rushawn Lawrence and Nate Becker all out of eligibility, Minnesota will need to replace more than 1,400 snaps, 80 total tackles and 5 sacks from the interior of its defensive line. The opportunity is there for a new face to emerge, and Chapman might have the tools for a huge 2026-27 season.

Chapman's best skill set is rushing the passer. He had a 79.3 grade on those plays last season, according to PFF. His 13% pass rush win rate ranked 18th in the country out of defensive linemen with at least 100 snaps. His 24 pressures ranked tied for 42nd, but it's fair to think he could have more production in a bigger role.

The Gophers also added Marshall defensive tackles Naquan Crowder and Sid Kaba through the transfer portal, so they will have plenty of depth at the position in 2026. Chapman has a lot of encouraging traits, but the biggest question might just be whether or not he can do it at the Power Conference level. His lone chance against a big-time opponent last season was at Penn State, and that was only one of two games in which he did not record a QB pressure.

It wouldn't surprise me if Chapman ends 2026 as Minnesota's most impactful transfer addition, but I might favor some of the most proven options like TJ Bush Jr., Mekhai Smith or Bennett Warren next season.

