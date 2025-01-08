Gophers-Virginia Tech Mayo Bowl attendance was lowest in event's 23-year history
The 2025 Duke's Mayo Bowl was a smashing success for the Gophers, as they took down Virginia Tech 24-10 and P.J. Fleck received a viral mayo bath after the game. Unfortunately, not too many people saw it happen in person. According to the Charlotte Business Journal, the game had its lowest attendance in its 23-year history.
The Duke's Mayo Bowl has had four different names. It began as the Continental Tire Bowl in 2002, the became the Meineke Car Care Bowl and later the Belk Bowl, but the game has always been played in Charlotte, N.C. It usually features a school from one of the Carolinas, and Minnesota is an 18-hour drive away from the event.
This year's game had a turnout of roughly 31k fans, which is a steep drop off from the 42k fans that reportedly watched last year's game between North Carolina and West Virginia. The game typically features two schools from the eastern time zone, so the big difference shouldn't come as a huge surprise. The second-lowest attendance was 32k fans in 2017 when it was Texas A&M against Wake Forest.
The geographical location, combined with the fact that this was the first year the game was played in January, made it a unique experience for fans to travel to. A few dozen opt-outs from Virginia Tech players made Hokies fans apathetic to the event, according to Charlotte Business Journal's article.
The new 12-team College Football Playoff has had a big impact on the schedule of the other bowl games, which prompted the Duke's Mayo Bowl to be one of the last games played on the schedule. That was one of several factors that may have contributed to the low attendance.
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube Channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter, which will enter you into a drawing for the EA College Gameday 25 video game (you choose between PS5 or Xbox).