All Gophers

Gophers' Week 2 opponent snaps 20-game losing streak in season opener

Minnesota will face Northwestern State next week, who will be coming off its first win since 2022.

Tony Liebert

Sep 2, 2016; Waco, TX, USA; The Northwestern State Demons mascot waves to the video camera during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Demons at McLane Stadium. The Bears defeat the Demons 55-7. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 2, 2016; Waco, TX, USA; The Northwestern State Demons mascot waves to the video camera during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Demons at McLane Stadium. The Bears defeat the Demons 55-7. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's never too early to look ahead, and the Gophers will be facing Northwestern State in Week 2. The Demons also won their season opener on Thursday, but it was their first win since 2022.

Northwestern State took down Alcorn State at home 20-10. The Demons were led by freshman quarterback Abram Johnson, who finished 9 of 18 for 85 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added 17 carries for a team-high 69 yards on the ground.

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter

Before Thursday night's game, Northwestern State had dropped 20 consecutive games dating back to 2022. Their last victory came more than 1,000 days ago on the road against Texas A&M Commerce on November 5, 2022.

The Demons compete in the Southland Conference at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level, but they're still a Division I program. According to college football analytics expert Bill Connelly's preseason SP+, they ranked as the 329th-best college football program in the entire country, which includes all levels in the NCAA. It was notably nine spots behind local Division III program Bethel.

Alcorn State didn't rank much higher at No. 232 on the preseason rankings, but it's a respectable win for a Northwestern State program that badly needed one. After a 0-12 campaign in 2024, second-year head coach Blaine McCorkle earned his first win with the Demons on Thursday night.

Minnesota will still be the overwhelming betting favorite in Week 2 at Huntington Bank Stadium. Still, Northwestern State will be riding some momentum for the first time in quite a while.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Football