Gophers' Week 2 opponent snaps 20-game losing streak in season opener
It's never too early to look ahead, and the Gophers will be facing Northwestern State in Week 2. The Demons also won their season opener on Thursday, but it was their first win since 2022.
Northwestern State took down Alcorn State at home 20-10. The Demons were led by freshman quarterback Abram Johnson, who finished 9 of 18 for 85 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added 17 carries for a team-high 69 yards on the ground.
Before Thursday night's game, Northwestern State had dropped 20 consecutive games dating back to 2022. Their last victory came more than 1,000 days ago on the road against Texas A&M Commerce on November 5, 2022.
The Demons compete in the Southland Conference at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level, but they're still a Division I program. According to college football analytics expert Bill Connelly's preseason SP+, they ranked as the 329th-best college football program in the entire country, which includes all levels in the NCAA. It was notably nine spots behind local Division III program Bethel.
Alcorn State didn't rank much higher at No. 232 on the preseason rankings, but it's a respectable win for a Northwestern State program that badly needed one. After a 0-12 campaign in 2024, second-year head coach Blaine McCorkle earned his first win with the Demons on Thursday night.
Minnesota will still be the overwhelming betting favorite in Week 2 at Huntington Bank Stadium. Still, Northwestern State will be riding some momentum for the first time in quite a while.