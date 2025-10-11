Gophers will be without two contributors in the secondary against Purdue
The Gophers head into the Week 7 game against Purdue relatively healthy, but they will be without defensive backs Aidan Gousby and Mike Gerald.
Gousby will miss his second straight game, which could mean an expanded role for Garrison Monroe, who was out last week against Ohio State. Gousby has played 171 defensive snaps this season, 62 of which have came in the box, 30 at slot cornerback and 79 at free safety.
Monroe has played a similar role for 34 total defensive snaps this season. Minnesota could also lean more on veterans like Darius Green and Jai'Onte McMillan in the secondary, who have a similar skillset.
Gerald has received more work at outside cornerback in the last three weeks with 17 snaps against Cal, 37 against Rutgers and five against Ohio State. The redshirt freshman looked to working into the rotation, but Minnesota will now lean more on Za'Quan Bryan and John Nestor against the Boilermakers. NC Central transfer Jaylen Bowden is likely the third option at outside cornerback with true freshman Naiim Parrish also out on Saturday.
Purdue has proven itself as a solid passing team all season, with 284.0 passing yards per game, which ranks 23rd-best in the country. Minnesota's secondary will have another solid test on Saturday without much depth.