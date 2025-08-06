Greg Johnson is a leader in Gophers' new-look offensive line room
The Gophers are replacing three starters and more than 2,500 snaps from last year's offensive line. They added four different players from the transfer portal this offseason, as they look to completely revamp their group up front.
Greg Johnson and Ashton Beers are the team's top two returners, having both played more than 650 snaps last season. Washington transfer Kahlee Tafai, Kentucky's Dylan Ray, UCF veteran Marcellus Marshall and Purdue transfer Jaden Ball join redshirt freshman Nathan Roy to make a talented group.
"They have to continue to gel. Every day is a new challenge, a new experience for that group because there are new faces up there," Gophers offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. said. "It's the hardest position to play in the game, outside of probably quarterback, because it takes five guys and cohesion. Then you add how many tight ends we're using and things along those lines. That's Minnesota football, though."
Roy was getting the majority of reps at left tackle with the Gophers starters at open practice on Saturday, before he left with an injury. He was out of practice on Tuesday, opening the door for Tafai to make a statement in the competition for left tackle.
"He's battling. He's really, really working hard. He's a very smart individual. I love his demeanor, I love the way he handles himself in the building," Harbaugh said. "I think the one thing that I have really noticed over the last 10 days is the relationship with him and Greg Johnson have built. How Greg has really taken him under his wing, Greg's really communicating with him, and Greg is a leader in that room. I really, really love the way Greg has handled that."
Hailing from Prior Lake, Minnesota, Johnson began playing nearly 400 snaps at guard for the Gophers as a true freshman in 2023. He moved to center in 2024 and played over 800 snaps at the position. He's now moving back to guard in 2025, and he has quickly become the veteran leader of Minnesota's offensive line.
Gophers offensive line coach Brian Callahan has routinely shown a willingness to rotate players up front early in the season, before finding a group of five that he wants to stick with. When everyone is healthy, Johnson at left guard, Beers at center, Marshall at right guard and Ray at right tackle seems like the preferred rotation.
The battle between Tafai and Roy at left tackle seems like one that could last into the season. Minnesota has a massive hole to fill with the departure of Aireontae Ersery. Both Tafai and Roy have multiple years of eligibility remaining to earn the left tackle spot. Johnson's leadership will help the group as they enter a true transition year up front.