Here's what P.J. Fleck said about former Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis
The Gophers will travel to New Jersey to face former quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and Rutgers this Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. Kaliakmanis started 17 games at Minnesota from 2022-23 before entering the transfer portal last offseason.
Minnesota's former signal caller is completing 54.1% of his passes this season for 1,650 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. There were plenty of rumors about his departure from the Gophers' program, but it ultimately seemed like a mutual decision between both parties.
Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck was asked about what he's seen from Kaliakmanis and he was fairly complimentary on Monday.
"He's doing what he does. He's throwing with the RPO game and he's hitting his checkdowns. The receivers are making plays and they're moving him and running him a little bit," Fleck said.
After a surprise 4-0 start to the season, which saw Kaliakmanis throw seven touchdowns and only one interception en route to notable wins over Washington and Virginia Tech, the Scarlet Knights have fallen off the cliff with four straight losses.
Saturday's game with Minnesota will be Rutgers' first after a bye week. Kaliakmanis isn't the only connection, as it will be the Gophers' first time facing their former offensive coordinator, Kirk Ciarrocca, since he left before the 2023 season.
"You gotta be able to have everything around him being very, very sound because the way their structure is set is to make sure — if you're gonna stop the run, they can RPO you, they can throw the ball down the field. If you forget about the quarterback in the run game, he can run. He's a really good athlete," Fleck said. "We gotta play really sound, disciplined defense."
Kaliakmanis is coming off an impressive 27 of 47 performance for a season-high 313 yards and one touchdown against USC, but Rutgers' offense has struggled, scoring only 14 points per game amid its four-game losing streak.
Fleck and his coaching staff seem more focused on the task at hand rather than the narratives between the sidelines. After opening as 4.5-point favorites, money seems to be coming in on the Gophers, who are now favored to win the game by 6.5 points.