How are former Gophers transfers faring at their new schools?
Minnesota is among the top programs in the country when it comes to retaining players in the modern transfer portal era, but there is still a group of former players who could play big roles at different schools in 2025. Let's look at where things stand heading into Week 1.
Athan Kaliakmanis, QB, Rutgers
Kaliakmanis is heading into his second year as Rutgers' starting quarterback. With more than 20 games of starting experience under his belt, he's quietly one of the most experienced signal callers in the Big Ten. Minnesota will face off with its former QB on September 27 at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Phillip Daniels, OT, Ohio State
Daniels was Minnesota's biggest loss to the transfer portal this offseason. After playing 300 snaps as a redshirt freshman last season with the Gophers, he is fighting for the starting right tackle spot alongside Austin Siereveld. It sounds like he could have the slight edge heading into their highly anticipated Week 1 game against Texas.
Jordan Nubin, RB, Kent State
Nubin surprisingly transferred last offseason, but he projects as Kent State's starting running back in 2025, and he is coached by running backs coach Mohamed Ibraim. The Golden Flashes will likely struggle this season, but it will be interesting to monitor how Nubin looks as a full-time No. 1.
Zach Pyron, QB, South Alabama
Pyron was brought in to compete with Drake Lindsey for the starting QB spot, and he left for South Alabama after spring ball. He hasn't officially been named the team's starter, and he'll likely continue to compete against returning veteran Bishop Davenport for the QB1 role.
Coleman Bryson, S, North Carolina
Bryson won the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl defensive MVP with the Gophers, but he got lost in the shuffle of a deep defensive back room. Signs point towards him playing a big role at North Carolina in 2025 as the team's starting free safety.
Martes Lewis, OL, Northwestern
Lewis played more than 850 snaps in a Gophers uniform, but he fell down the depth chart. He's now projected to start at left guard for Northwestern in 2025.
Tyler Stolsky, LB, FAU
Stolsky was a great story at Minnesota as a former preferred walk-on (PWO), who played more than 170 snaps with the Gophers. He saw a crowded LB room and transferred down a level to FAU, where he'll be one of the team's starting inside linebackers in 2025.
Sieh Bangura, RB, Ohio
There was plenty of hype surrounding Bangura when he transferred to Minnesota before last season, but he was never able to earn a significant role. He transferred back to Ohio this offseason, and he projects as the team's starting running back once again.
Martin Owusu, DT, Fresno State
Owusu was a standout at Prior Lake High School, but he was never able to find the field for consistent snaps at Minnesota. He has likely earned a starting spot heading into Fresno State's Week 0 game against Kansas.
Cade McConnell, OL, Vanderbilt
McConnell transferred away from Minnesota in the 2024 offseason, and he played only 61 snaps last season. Heading into 2025, he's projected to start at guard for Vanderbilt and protect veteran QB Diego Pavia.
Other notable players
- T.J. McWilliams, WR (Louisville)
- Jaydon Wright, RB (Louisiana Monroe)
- Kristen Hoskins, WR (North Dakota)
- Tyler Williams, WR (South Florida)
- Luther McCoy, DT (Hawaii)