How are former Gophers transfers faring at their new schools?

There are plenty of former Minnesota standouts projected to have big roles at different schools in 2025.

Tony Liebert

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) reacts against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Minnesota is among the top programs in the country when it comes to retaining players in the modern transfer portal era, but there is still a group of former players who could play big roles at different schools in 2025. Let's look at where things stand heading into Week 1.

Athan Kaliakmanis, QB, Rutgers

Kaliakmanis is heading into his second year as Rutgers' starting quarterback. With more than 20 games of starting experience under his belt, he's quietly one of the most experienced signal callers in the Big Ten. Minnesota will face off with its former QB on September 27 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Phillip Daniels, OT, Ohio State

Daniels was Minnesota's biggest loss to the transfer portal this offseason. After playing 300 snaps as a redshirt freshman last season with the Gophers, he is fighting for the starting right tackle spot alongside Austin Siereveld. It sounds like he could have the slight edge heading into their highly anticipated Week 1 game against Texas.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Phillip Daniels (70) warms up during the first football practice of the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on July 31, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordan Nubin, RB, Kent State

Nubin surprisingly transferred last offseason, but he projects as Kent State's starting running back in 2025, and he is coached by running backs coach Mohamed Ibraim. The Golden Flashes will likely struggle this season, but it will be interesting to monitor how Nubin looks as a full-time No. 1.

Zach Pyron, QB, South Alabama

Pyron was brought in to compete with Drake Lindsey for the starting QB spot, and he left for South Alabama after spring ball. He hasn't officially been named the team's starter, and he'll likely continue to compete against returning veteran Bishop Davenport for the QB1 role.

Coleman Bryson, S, North Carolina

Bryson won the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl defensive MVP with the Gophers, but he got lost in the shuffle of a deep defensive back room. Signs point towards him playing a big role at North Carolina in 2025 as the team's starting free safety.

Dec 29, 2022; Bronx, NY, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Coleman Bryson (16) holds up the MVP trophy after defeating the Syracuse Orange the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Martes Lewis, OL, Northwestern

Lewis played more than 850 snaps in a Gophers uniform, but he fell down the depth chart. He's now projected to start at left guard for Northwestern in 2025.

Tyler Stolsky, LB, FAU

Stolsky was a great story at Minnesota as a former preferred walk-on (PWO), who played more than 170 snaps with the Gophers. He saw a crowded LB room and transferred down a level to FAU, where he'll be one of the team's starting inside linebackers in 2025.

Sieh Bangura, RB, Ohio

There was plenty of hype surrounding Bangura when he transferred to Minnesota before last season, but he was never able to earn a significant role. He transferred back to Ohio this offseason, and he projects as the team's starting running back once again.

University of Akron linebacker Shammond Cooper dives after Ohio running back Sieh Bangura on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. / Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Martin Owusu, DT, Fresno State

Owusu was a standout at Prior Lake High School, but he was never able to find the field for consistent snaps at Minnesota. He has likely earned a starting spot heading into Fresno State's Week 0 game against Kansas.

Cade McConnell, OL, Vanderbilt

McConnell transferred away from Minnesota in the 2024 offseason, and he played only 61 snaps last season. Heading into 2025, he's projected to start at guard for Vanderbilt and protect veteran QB Diego Pavia.

Nov 2, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores offensive lineman Cade McConnell (70) celebrates with fans after the Commodores beat the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images

Other notable players

  • T.J. McWilliams, WR (Louisville)
  • Jaydon Wright, RB (Louisiana Monroe)
  • Kristen Hoskins, WR (North Dakota)
  • Tyler Williams, WR (South Florida)
  • Luther McCoy, DT (Hawaii)

