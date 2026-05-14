How Confident Should Fans Be in Each Gophers Offensive Position Group?

The Gophers had a busy offseason revamping their wide receiver room, adding running back depth and filling some holes in their offensive line. Let's rank the strength of each position group heading into the fall.

1. Running back

With Darius Taylor back for his fourth season, it's hard for me to put any position group ahead of running back for the Gophers. Health is obviously a huge factor, but when healthy, Taylor has proven himself to be among the most dynamic backs in the country.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are still plenty of options to assume the No. 2 running back role, but depth will not be an issue. Returning underclassmen Grant Washington and Xavier Ford had productive springs. Incoming four-star freshman Ryan Estrada could have a big role, and A.J. Turner still has plenty of potential as he recovers from a season-ending injury last fall. Elon transfer TJ Thomas Jr. will likely play in some capacity, and true freshman Zeke Bates could be a wild card.

2. Quarterback

Minnesota is returning its starting quarterback for the first time since Tanner Morgan came back for his final season in 2022. Drake Lindsey is undoubtedly one of the most talented quarterbacks P.J. Fleck has had during his time at Minnesota. He has plenty of room to improve, but it's the most encouraging outlook the Gophers have had under center in quite a while.

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) warms up before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The depth at the position isn't too shabby either. Max Shikenjanski did well against Northwestern State last fall, and he impressed during this year's spring game. The addition of true freshman Owen Lansu also gives fans plenty of reason to be excited about the future.

3. Wide receiver

The wide receiver room looks better than it did one season ago. Javon Tracy and Jalen Smith are both back for another season, and they could be looking at breakout campaigns. I am bullish on the potential of both players, with Lindsey throwing the football, and we could be looking at one of the best Minnesota passing games since 2019.

Sep 13, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Javon Tracy (11) pulls down a pass for a first down against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Cincinnati transfer Noah Jennings looks like he could fit in nicely in the wide receiver three role. Auburn's Perry Thompson, Tulsa transfer Zion Steptoe and true freshman Hayden Moore look like three players who could add some depth to the position.

4. Offensive line

Minnesota returns four starters up front with Nathan Roy at left tackle, left guard Greg Johnson, center Ashton Beers and Tony Nelson at right guard all back for another season. Their consistency has taken a bit of a step back under longtime offensive coach Brian Callahan, but they could be looking at a bounce-back season.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Nathan Roy (50) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The right tackle position is the biggest question heading into the 2026 season. Tennessee transfer Bennett Warren was brought in to fill that role, but he's going to have to earn it. Underclassman Daniel Shipp has made a push this spring, while veterans Jaden Ball and Brett Caroll will provide some depth.

5. Tight end

With Jameson Geers and Drew Biber both gone from the program, Minnesota had a lot to replace at tight end. Pierce Walsh is the only notable returning player, and he has just two receptions for 17 yards in his career. Oklahoma transfer Kaden Helms appears to be the heavy favorite to assume the starting tight end duties. Incoming freshman Roman Voss remains one of the biggest wildcards on the team.

Oklahoma Sooners tight end Kaden Helms (18) looks to get by Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images