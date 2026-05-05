Transfer Portal vs. High School Recruiting: How Minnesota Is Building Its Offense

We're entering the busy season for high school football recruiting with official visits on the horizon and Minnesota's annual summer splash event kicking off at the end of the month.

The transfer portal has completely changed roster construction in modern college football, which has caused many people to question how important high school recruiting still is. Let's take a closer look at how Minnesota has built its roster since the transfer portal era began in 2021.

*CFB Insider & Recruiting Analyst for Texas, CJ Vogel, had a tremendous graphic idea, which is what inspired this story.

How Minnesota has built its offense since 2021. | Picture via: @tonyliebert (X)

Since 2021, Minnesota has had 13 of its 60 main offensive contributors come from the transfer portal. This includes the starting QB, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end and the five main starters on the offensive line.

It's a very interesting look, because Minnesota has been more than willing to use the transfer portal over the past six seasons, but their main contributors often still wind up being high school recruits who developed within the program.

Given its resources and cache among the modern landscape of college football, Minnesota continues to punch well above its weight when it comes to talent acquisition. Their ability to use the transfer portal to fill in gaps, while still relying on their development of high school recruits, is a major reason why they've been a model of consistency in the Big Ten.

The most interesting examples are definitely in the skill position rooms. Minnesota has added seven transfer portal running backs since 2021, but Marcus Major is the only one who finished the season first or second on the team in rushing yards. They've added nine wide receivers in the same time frame, and they've had one transfer finish as a top-three option every season. 2026 could be the first year that a transfer portal tight end is at the top of the depth chart with Kaden Helms from Oklahoma.

There have been numerous other transfer portal players who've helped contribute in a minor capacity, but it's clear that Minnesota primarily relies on in-house talent on the offensive side of the ball. At a healthy program, high school recruiting is often what decides your floor, and transfer portal recruiting dictates your ceiling.

For example, if Minnesota hits on its wide receiver transfer portal talent this season, the offense could take a huge step forward. If Noah Jennings, Perry Thompson, Kaden Helms or Bennett Warren struggle, it could be hard to see huge improvements.