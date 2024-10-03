How Daniel Jackson's highlight TD catch turned into a Pop-Tarts NIL deal
Wide receiver Daniel Jackson has made highlight catches look routine throughout his Gophers career, but his grab late in the game against Michigan has an argument to be one of the best in his career and perhaps the best in all of college football this season.
Max Brosmer found Jackson for a 12-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone and Minnesota cut the Wolverines' lead to three late in the fourth quarter last Saturday. After initially being ruled incomplete, it wound up being the No. 2 play on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays.
"Great throw and catch. You could probably go out to the practice field right now and you'll see Daniel Jackson catching balls off the jugs [machine]," Gophers offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. said. "I am not surprised when he makes a play like that. Not every player is going to be perfect, we strive to be perfect."
Jackson's remarkable catch wasn't only recognized by SportsCenter. The infamous Pop-Tarts Bowl identified it as the "Week 5 play of the week." Pop-Tarts quickly sent him "like 50 boxes" of different Pop-Tarts flavors and he even had an interview with the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
While it's not the kind of NIL deal that will pay Jackson boatloads of money, it qualifies as a branding opportunity for the company and Jackson, so it is a form of NIL.
Minnesota's star wide receiver said Wednesday that he took a few for himself, but he has all the extra boxes in his locker room for his teammates to come and take some for themselves as they please.
"Seeing one of those catches, obviously how it goes viral in the media — that's just cool having people reach out, people seeing comments under the catch and saying all type of things like 'greatest catch I have ever seen,' stuff like that," Jackson said. "It's a huge honor, it's humbling knowing that I put in the work to make plays whenever my team needs me, so it's a humbling experience."
The Gophers' chance at an all-time comeback came up short, taking some of the shine off Jackson's highlight touchdown. For all of the complaints that people have with the NIL era of college sports, it's cool to see a player get compensated for a big-time play.