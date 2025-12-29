How Minnesota’s latest coaching hire could boost pursuit of a highly touted transfer LB

Minnesota's decision to reportedly hire Bobby April III as its new rush ends coach on Saturday could be the difference maker in a potential recruitment of Wisconsin transfer linebacker Christian Alliegro.

April had been the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Stanford since 2023, but he was the outside linebackers coach at Wisconsin from 2018 to 2022. During his time there, he was the lead recruiter to bring Alliegro to Wisconsin.

Hailing from Avon, Connecticut, Alliegro was a three-star high school prospect in the 2023 cycle. The 247Sports Composite ranked him as the 1,264th-best player in the country, the 104th-best linebacker and the No. 7 player in Connecticut. He took official visits to Virginia, Wake Forest and Minnesota before settling on the Badgers.

Christian Alliegro on his official visit to Minnesota as a high school prospect. | Picture via: @ChristianAllie7 (X)

Alliegro signed with the Badgers and quickly outperformed his recruiting ranking. He played 145 total snaps as a true freshman, mostly on special teams. His defensive role grew exponentially in 2024 with 347 snaps as an inside linebacker. He finished with 66 total tackles and three sacks.

He had a similar role in 2025, but his production took a slight step back. He finished with 49 total tackles and four sacks. He announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 15, and he'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Sep 13, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Wisconsin linebacker Christian Alliegro (0) pressures and sacks Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Gary Cosby, Gary Cosby / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fit with Minnesota

Alliegro certainly has familiarity with Minnesota's coaching staff. Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck often talks about recruiting with the right fit in mind when it comes to high school and even the transfer portal. Alliegro is a player they targeted in 2023, and there's reason to think they could revisit things again this offseason. But where does he fit in their system?

Listed at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Alliegro has mostly played inside linebacker in his college football career. With Devon Williams out of eligibility, the Gophers have a starting spot alongside Maverick Baranowski wide open. Expected returning players like Matt Kingsbury and Emmanuel Karmo are potential options to fill that role, but Alliegro is a proven veteran.

In the modern college football world, it's fair to assume that recruiting a player like Alliegro in the transfer portal will cost more resources than retaining younger players like Kingsbury or Karmo. If Minnesota identifies Alliegro as a player it wants to pursue this offseason, he would be a great fit. The decision might just come down to how the Gophers want to allocate their resources as they craft their defensive roster for 2026.

