How many former Gophers made initial 53-man NFL rosters?
The NFL's annual deadline to cut active rosters down to 53 players has come and gone, which means we have a clearly look on how many former Minnesota standouts have made the cut. If you include Justin Walley and Terell Smith, who are currently on Injured Reserve (IR), there are 21 former Gophers players on NFL rosters.
Former Gophers players currently on active rosters (22)
- Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens
- Daniel Faalele, OT, Baltimore Ravens
- Terell Smith, CB, Chicago Bears (IR)
- Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Dallas Cowboys
- Airontae Ersery, OT, Houston Texans
- Justin Walley, CB, Indianapolis Colts (IR)
- Eric Murray, DB, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Danny Striggow, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Los Angeles Chargers
- Max Brosmer, QB, Minnesota Vikings
- Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota Vikings
- Cody Lindenberg, LB, Las Vegas Raiders
- Jack Gibbens, LB, New England Patriots
- Jordan Howden, S, New Orleans Saints
- Tyler Nubin, S, New York Giants
- John Michael Schmitz, C, New York Giants
- Tyler Johnson, WR, New York Jets
- Esezi Otomewo, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Nick Kallerup, TE, Seattle Seahawks
- Boye Mafe, DE, Seattle Seahawks
- Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Ko Kieft, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Takeaways:
- 2025-26 rookies
Ersery, Walley and Lindenberg were the only three Minnesota players selected in last spring's NFL Draft. Brosmer, Striggow and Kallerup all made 53-man roster as undrafted free agents (UDFA), which gives the Gophers six rookies in the league.
- Tyler Johnson has hit a career resurgence
Johnson was surprisingly cut by the Buccaneers in 2021 after only two seasons with the franchise. It took him two more seasons before seriously catching on with the Rams, but he has now landed with the Jets active roster, and he has found another home at only 27 years old.
- Three tight ends in the NFL
Kieft broke a seven-year stretch between Maxx Williams in 2015 and 2022 for Gophers tight ends getting drafted. Spann-Ford and now Kallerup have joined him in the league as UDFA, providing Minnesota with an underrated track record at the position.
Practice squad candidates/free agents
- Carter Coughlin, DE
- Chuck Filiaga, OL
- Daniel Jackson, WR
- Kyler Baugh, DT
- Marcus Major Jr., RB
- Jack Henderson, DB
- Tyler Cooper, OL
- Jah Joyner, DE
- Ethan Robinson, CB