How many positions did Koi Perich play in Minnesota's season opener?
Koi Perich established himself as a star safety and punt returner last season as a true freshman. A potential offensive role in 2025 was talked about ad nauseam in the preseason, and we finally got a look at what that looks like on Thursday night. Let's take a look at every position Perich played in Week 1.
Defense (44 snaps)
Positional breakdown: via Pro Football Focus (PFF)
- FS: 18 snaps
- SS: 9 snaps
- LB: 8 snaps
- Slot CB: 8 snaps
- Wide CB: 1 snap
Defensive production
- 64.9 PFF grade
- 2 tackles
Compared to Perich's historic freshman season, Thursday's game was one of his quietest on the defensive side of the ball. It marked only the fourth time in his career that he received a PFF grade below 70.0 in a game that he started. His two tackles were also the fewest he had since Week 7 last year against UCLA.
Offense (7 snaps)
Positional breakdown
- Outside WR: 5 snaps
- Slot WR: 1 snap
- RB: 1 snap
Offensive production
- 71.5 PFF grade
- 1 reception, 12 yards
Perich was the first Gophers' receiver to reel in a reception on Thursday night, and it was a 12-yard route to the boundary. He came out with the starting offense on the following drive, and we saw him line up in the backfield with Darius Taylor at wildcat quarterback, but we didn't see much from him offensively as the game went on.
It took a while for Minnesota's wide receiver room to get into the flow of the game, but it's clear that Perich will factor in at the position throughout the year. P.J. Fleck has routinely shown more in terms of scheme as the season goes on, and I expect that could be what happens with Perich's offensive role.
Special teams (7 returns)
- 1 punt return, 18 yards
Buffalo punted the ball seven times on Thursday night, and it was clear they wanted to avoid putting the ball in Perich's hands at all costs. He only returned one punt for 18 yards.