Jaxon Howard has taken 'next step' before pivotal year two with Gophers
When Jaxon Howard was coming out of Robbinsdale Cooper High School in the class of 2023, he was one of the best prep football prospects from Minnesota in years. The 247Sports Composite ranked him as a four-star recruit and the No. 133 player in the country.
He held scholarship offers from every top program you could think of before he settled on LSU over a finalist list that included the Gophers, Michigan and Miami (FL). At the time, it marked the fifth straight cycle that the consensus No. 1 player in the state chose to leave Minnesota and play elsewhere
Howard's time in Baton Rouge didn't go exactly to plan. He played 30 snaps as a true freshman in 2023, and he hit the transfer portal after only one season. He opted to come back home and sign with the Gophers before the 2024 season.
Last season, he joined a defensive line group that was flooded with talent, including as Danny Striggow, Jah Joyner and Anthony Smith. Howard played 125 snaps in 2024, but with Striggow and Joyner now off to the NFL, he has a chance to play a huge role in 2025 alongside Smith.
"I am excited about our rush end position. Jaxon Howard has taken the next step that he needed to take this training camp," Gophers defensive coordinator Danny Collins said. "With the run game, as being number one, being able to stop the run — we're in the Big Ten, it's about running the ball, and it's about being able to stop the run. I think Jaxon Howard has taken that physicality to the next level. I am really excited about him."
Minnesota has a fun group of young rush ends, which includes Karter Menz, Matt Kingsbury, along with returning veteran Lucas Finnessy and incoming Illinois State transfer Steven Curtis. Howard stands out as the player that the Gophers need to take the next step if they don't want to feel the loss of Striggow and Joyner.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Howard has all the traits of a future NFL defensive lineman, but he has never recorded a sack at the college level, and he has only 12 total tackles. His potential and athletic prowess have gotten him to this level, but it's now time to produce.
If Howard has a breakout year and plays up to his potential, Minnesota's pass-rushing duo could be one of the most talented in program history. The Gophers typically aren't a program that can roll out two former four-star prospects at defensive end like Howard and Smith, which is another reason why the 2025 season is so exciting.