John Nestor awarded for tremendous performance against Wisconsin
Gophers cornerback John Nestor delivered one of the most memorable performances in the history of the Minnesota-Wisconsin rivalry, and he was rightfully awarded Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Nestor has been Minnesota's most impactful addition from the transfer portal this season, after spending two years at Iowa. He missed the previous week's game against Northwestern, and he returned with a vengeance.
He recorded a career-high nine tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he was the highest-graded player on Minnesota's entire roster at 87.6. He returned his second INT 68 yards, which set up Minnesota's game-sealing touchdown drive. He's the first Gophers player to win conference player of the week since Koi Perich on Oct. 14 of last season.
"John Nestor is the ultimate competitor. I think he fits so well here. I think that's why, I believe, you've seen this growth. When somebody fits in a program, it can escalate where they go in their life, off the field, on the field. And I hope young people really value that," Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said after Saturday's game.
Minnesota had to replace more than 1,300 snaps at the cornerback position in the offseason, as Justin Walley and Ethan Robinson both went off to the NFL. Redshirt sophomore Za'Quan Bryan was expected to take a big step, and NC Central transfer Jaylen Bowden committed to the program in the winter cycle. Nestor didn't join until the spring cycle, and he has blossomed into their most productive player at the position.
Nestor became a household name among Gophers fans when he had two interceptions against Northwestern State, and he finished with a 95.9 PFF grade. He has now finished the regular season with 47 total tackles, five interceptions, six pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one touchdown. With a 76.8 PFF grade, he has finished the regular season as the highest-graded player on Minnesota's entire defense, with at least 50 snaps played. He did that in only 10 games.
Minnesota's defense has had its ups and downs under first-year defensive coordinator Danny Collins. Nestor has arguably been the unit's biggest bright spot. Fortunately for Minnesota, he has one year of eligibility remaining, and he could return to the team in 2026. He has become a poster child for the good side of the transfer portal.