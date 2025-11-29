Gophers get two key defensive starters back from injury against Wisconsin
Starting Gophers linebacker Devon Williams and starting cornerback John Nestor are off the availibility report heading into Saturday's game against Wisconsin. Linebacker Matt Kingsbury are among the most notable people inactive.
Williams led Minnesota with 73 total tackles before missing last week's game against Wisconsin. He also has 2.5 sacks this season. Kingsbury and true freshman Emmanuel Karmo filled into his role, but it will now be Williams and Baranowski at inside linebacker against the Badgers, with Karmo as the third option.
Nestor has a team-high three interceptions this season. Minnesota leaned on Jai'Onte McMillan (52 snaps) and Mike Gerald (30 snaps) in his absence last week against Northwestern. Nestor will likely return to his starting outside cornerback role alongside Za'Quan Bryan against the Badgers.
Kingsbury played a career-high 73 snaps last week against the Wildcats with work at outside linebacker and inside linebacker. With Williams healthy, Karmo now becomes the most obvious choice to fill Kingsbury's utility role at linebacker.
Minnesota is otherwise relatively healthy heading into Saturday's game against Wisconsin. The Gophers are looking for their fourth win in the rivalry in five years, which is something they haven't done since 1986-1990.