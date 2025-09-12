John Nestor looks like Minnesota's next great transfer portal cornerback
With Justin Walley and Ethan Robinson both off to the NFL, cornerback was one of the Gophers' biggest question marks heading into the 2025 season. Iowa transfer John Nestor has been a revelation through two weeks, quickly answering any questions at the position.
Redshirt sophomore Za'Quan Bryan returned with over 250 snaps played last season, and he's transitioned smoothly into a full-time starting role this season. Minnesota went out and added NC Central transfer Jaylen Bowden in the winter portal window, but Nestor was a late add this spring, and he looks like one of their most impactful pickups of the cycle.
"We've had a relationship with John. Obviously, we recruited him out of high school. [We] got to build that relationship early with him," Gophers defensive coordinator Danny Collins said. "When that came time, to being able to get him in that transfer portal window — again, just continuing to get to know him. We knew what type of person he was, and the type of fit. It all goes back to the type of fit in this program."
Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Nestor did have an offer from the Gophers before choosing to sign with the Hawkeyes. He struggled to consistently find the field in Iowa City, playing only 121 snaps across two seasons.
He has played 63 snaps through two weeks at his new home in Minnesota, which is the most by any cornerback on the Gophers' roster. His performance has been highlighted by two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown on the opening defensive play of last week's win over Northwestern State. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he has an 87.2 defensive grade through two weeks, which only trails Maverick Baranowski and Garrison Monroe in terms of a team-high on the Gophers' defense.
"He's a very confident young man, he studies. I mean, we break the defensive staff meetings at night, and I go into the corner room and he's in there watching film," Collins continued. "He's always going to take those little nuggets we give him, those coaching points. He's going to study tips and tendencies on his own as well and find some things there."
Before the 2023 season, Minnesota added Elon transfer Tre'Von Jones, who developed into a starting outside cornerback in his lone season with the team. Last year, the Gophers added Robinson from Bucknell, who was one of their most impactful transfers on the roster. It looks like Nestor has continued a trend of finding a starting cornerback in the portal.
"I have loved his preparation, I love the way he competes, he loves the game of football," Collins continued. "He loves the game so much. I love the fact that the defense then swarmed him, and then chasing him all around the field. That shows how special of a kid, and infectious that is, that he brings to the defense."
The difference Nestor has compared to Jones and Robinson is that he'll have an extra year of eligibility remaining. If he opts to return, Minnesota could have Nestor for two seasons, and he looks like he was quite the find from the transfer portal.