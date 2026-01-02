Karter Menz returning to Gophers in 2026, giving Minnesota Big Ten's top sack duo

Shortly after news broke Thursday night that star safety Koi Perich is entering the transfer portal, another report gave Minnesota fans some relief as defensive end Karter Menz has agreed to a new contract that will keep him with the Gophers for the 2026 season.

Menz's return was reported by Chris Hummer of 247Sports, and it was confirmed by Young Buck Sports Management, which appears to represent Menz.

Standout Minnesota edge Karter Menz has signed a new deal to stay with the Gophers, per his rep @youngbucksport.



The sophomore posted 32 tackles, 9 TFLs & 6.5 sacks this year. The deal is expected to make him 1 of the highest-paid edges in the Big Ten.https://t.co/zER9sEzkS6 pic.twitter.com/JSGvF3vIlx — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 2, 2026

With Menz and Anthony Smith now set to return, the Gophers will have one of the top edge rushing duos in the Big Ten in 2026. Smith led Minnesota with 12.5 sacks, while Menz was second on the team with 6.5 sacks. In the Big Ten, Smith was No. 1 in sacks, and Menz finished tied for 12th.

No Big Ten duo has more sacks than the 19 combined by Smith and Menz this season.

Pro Football Focus actually credited Smith and Menz with 14 and 7 sacks, respectively.

When viewing Smith and Menz through the PFF grading lens, you'll find that they finished very close in overall defensive grade — Smith 69.5, Menz 66.4 — and pass rush grade — Smith 68.5, Menz 67.7.

Smith generated 43 pressures compared to 25 for Menz, but Smith was on the field for 671 snaps compared to only 386 for Menz.

Menz, who attended West Fargo Sheyenne High School after growing up in Horace, North Dakota, will be a redshirt junior in 2026. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Perich became the 17th known member of the 2025 Gophers to enter the portal.

Reese Tripp, OL

Kahlee Tafai, OL

Caleb McGrath, P

Brody Richter, P

David Kemp, K

Kenric Lanier, WR

Quentin Redding, WR

Cristian Driver, WR

Legend Lyons, WR

Malachi Coleman, WR

Fame Ijeboi, RB

Jackson Kollock, QB

Ethan Carrier, CB

Za'Quan Byron, CB

Harrison Brun, DB

Drew Wilson, LB

Koi Perich, S

The biggest domino yet to fall is running back Darius Taylor, though he's on record saying the portal isn't an option. His return might be entirely dependent on whether or not he enters the NFL Draft.

More Gophers coverage