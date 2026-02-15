TJ Thomas Jr. Will Add a Different Layer to Minnesota's RB Room in 2026

Minnesota revamped its running back room this offseason with three incoming freshmen and two transfers. Elon's TJ Thomas Jr. might have the most interesting outlook behind bell cow back Darius Taylor. Here's why.

Journey to Minnesota

Hailing from Thomasville, Georgia, Thomas was a dynamic prep star at Brookwood High School. He finished his career with 2,209 rushing yards, 3,457 receiving yards, 6,488 all-purpose yards and 76 total touchdowns. He was under-recruited due to his 5-foot-8, 190-pound size, but he got an FCS opportunity at Elon in North Carolina.

Thomas quickly proved himself as a difference maker with 685 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns as a true freshman in 2024. His snap count grew last season, but his production slightly dropped to 508 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns. He has showcased versatility in the return game with 28 kick returns for 723 yards and two punt returns for 36 yards in his college career.

Thomas was ranked as the 688th-best player and the 60th-best running back in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Gophers.

Fit with the Gophers

With Taylor back for another season, Minnesota has rebuilt the depth in the running back room behind its star. Former Marshall transfer A.J. Turner is coming off a season-ending injury, and Thomas will compete for a reserve role with incoming four-star freshman Ryan Estrada and Purdue transfer Jaron Thomas, among others.

Thomas might have the most defined role beyond Taylor. With Koi Perich and Quentin Redding gone in the transfer portal, the Gophers are in desperate need of a return man. Thomas is the heavy favorite to assume the kick return duties, and maybe even the punt return role as well.

Minnesota needs to replace 552 rushing yards, 173 receiving yards and five total touchdowns with the departure of Fame Ijeboi and Cam Davis. Thomas will provide a receiving threat that Turner and Estrada haven't shown. The Gophers will have the capability to move him all over the field and use him as a versatile offensive weapon. His addition will give Turner the ability to ease back into action following his injury. Taylor, Turner and Thomas will be three proven options, and Estrada has the talent to break into the mix.

