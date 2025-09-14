Koi Perich’s worst game highlights Minnesota Gophers’ PFF grades in Cal loss
The Pro Football Focus grades from the Gophers' 27-14 road loss to California are in and it's a rough look for star safety Koi Perich and a bunch of Minnesota offensive linemen. Here's what stands out in the grades.
Skill position players
- RB Fame Ijeboi, 83.3
- WR Le'Meke Brockington, 80.8
- QB Drake Lindsey, 80.4
- TE Jameson Geers, 79.3
- WR Javon Tracy, 63.2
- RB Cam Davis, 60.8
- WR Logan Loya, 53.8
- WR Jalen Smith, 43.4
Lindsey was 17 of 25 for 201 yards when kept clean, and just 2 of 7 for 4 yards when under pressure. He threw his interception in a clean pocket, though it was 3rd-and-12 after Minnesota ran the ball for one yards on 2nd-and-13.
Offensive line
- RT Dylan Ray, 67.8
- LT Nathan Roy, 65.2
- C Ashton Beers, 64.6
- LG Greg Johnson, 54.9
- RG Marcellus Marshall, 51.5
Beers topped the Gophers with a n 86.9 pass-blocking grade, while Roy (70.5), Jonson (61.5), Ray (58.9) and Marshall (52.3) were well behind him. As run blockers, Ray was the best with a 68.9 score, followed by Roy (66.5), Beers (58.3), Johnson (56.2) and Marshall (48.7).
Defense
- LB Devon Williams, 74.1
- LB Matt Kingsbury, 72.0
- CB John Nestor, 71.4
- LB Emmanuel Karmo, 70.7
- S Darius Green, 65.7
- DT Rushawn Lawrence, 62.0
- CB Za'Quan Bryan, 59.4
- DE Anthony Smith, 59.3
- DL Jaxon Howard, 59.0
- LB Maverick Baranowski, 57.4
- S Koi Perich, 49.7
- S Aidan Gousby, 49.7
- DT Deven Eastern, 45.6
- DT Jalen Logan-Redding, 43.6
- S Kerry Brown, 43.2
Perich had worst game of his young career. The sophomore had a career-low PFF grade, highlighted by three missed tackles (career-high) and six receptions allowed (career-high) on seven targets.
His difficulties on defense were magnified by his special teams errors, which saw him fair catch a punt inside the 5-yard line and then muff a punt that California recovered near the Minnesota goal line midway through the fourth quarter.