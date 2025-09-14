All Gophers

Koi Perich’s worst game highlights Minnesota Gophers’ PFF grades in Cal loss

From missed tackles to offensive line breakdowns, the latest PFF grades reveal how Minnesota struggled in Berkeley.

Joe Nelson

Sep 13, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) runs into the end zone with a touchdown reception in front of Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pro Football Focus grades from the Gophers' 27-14 road loss to California are in and it's a rough look for star safety Koi Perich and a bunch of Minnesota offensive linemen. Here's what stands out in the grades.

Skill position players

  1. RB Fame Ijeboi, 83.3
  2. WR Le'Meke Brockington, 80.8
  3. QB Drake Lindsey, 80.4
  4. TE Jameson Geers, 79.3
  5. WR Javon Tracy, 63.2
  6. RB Cam Davis, 60.8
  7. WR Logan Loya, 53.8
  8. WR Jalen Smith, 43.4

Lindsey was 17 of 25 for 201 yards when kept clean, and just 2 of 7 for 4 yards when under pressure. He threw his interception in a clean pocket, though it was 3rd-and-12 after Minnesota ran the ball for one yards on 2nd-and-13.

Offensive line

  1. RT Dylan Ray, 67.8
  2. LT Nathan Roy, 65.2
  3. C Ashton Beers, 64.6
  4. LG Greg Johnson, 54.9
  5. RG Marcellus Marshall, 51.5

Beers topped the Gophers with a n 86.9 pass-blocking grade, while Roy (70.5), Jonson (61.5), Ray (58.9) and Marshall (52.3) were well behind him. As run blockers, Ray was the best with a 68.9 score, followed by Roy (66.5), Beers (58.3), Johnson (56.2) and Marshall (48.7).

Defense

  1. LB Devon Williams, 74.1
  2. LB Matt Kingsbury, 72.0
  3. CB John Nestor, 71.4
  4. LB Emmanuel Karmo, 70.7
  5. S Darius Green, 65.7
  6. DT Rushawn Lawrence, 62.0
  7. CB Za'Quan Bryan, 59.4
  8. DE Anthony Smith, 59.3
  9. DL Jaxon Howard, 59.0
  10. LB Maverick Baranowski, 57.4
  11. S Koi Perich, 49.7
  12. S Aidan Gousby, 49.7
  13. DT Deven Eastern, 45.6
  14. DT Jalen Logan-Redding, 43.6
  15. S Kerry Brown, 43.2

Perich had worst game of his young career. The sophomore had a career-low PFF grade, highlighted by three missed tackles (career-high) and six receptions allowed (career-high) on seven targets.

His difficulties on defense were magnified by his special teams errors, which saw him fair catch a punt inside the 5-yard line and then muff a punt that California recovered near the Minnesota goal line midway through the fourth quarter.

Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

